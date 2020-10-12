Weekend surge in COVID-19 cases in Verde Valley

The Verde Valley experienced a minor surge in COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 11 new positive tests reported.

Four of the new cases were reported in Camp Verde with Cornville, Cottonwood and Sedona each experiencing two new cases.

Throughout the state, there were 475 new cases confirmed with zero deaths in the past 24-hour reporting period. Arizona’s positive-test ratio has now dropped to 10%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity currently stands at 80%.

Since testing began in January, the state has seen 226,050 positive tests and 5,759 deaths.

Arizona’s COVID-19 death count is at its lowest level since April. So far this month the state is seeing a minor surge in positive tests. The state continues to average more than 100 cases each day than what was experienced in May just before the June-July caseload explosion.



COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-So far in October, 6,793 cases and 84 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 617 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported. Sept. 18 was the last day in which 1,000 or more cases was reported.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,092 of the state’s 5,759 deaths. There have been 913 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 146,574. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 26,465 cases.

-Yuma County, 13,046 cases.

-Pinal County, 11,076 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,910 cases.

-Coconino County, 4,498 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,089 cases

-Apache County, 3,706 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.87 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (108,917), with 337 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 25,674 times with 4,092 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports 11 new Sedona-Verde Valley cases over the weekend. Throughout the county, there have been 2,709 positive test results with 85 deaths and 1,459 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 772 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-296 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-167 in Camp Verde.

-109 in Sedona.

-69 in Clarkdale.

-52 in Rimrock.

-37 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-40 in Cornville.

-Two cases elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 46,244 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 94.1% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,543-1,164 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 7.79 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 215,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 37.6 million cases worldwide, with 1.08 million deaths and 26.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case