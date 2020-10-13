Brian Peterman and Dan Vega light up Bella Vita

It’s getting cooler but the music is still hot at Bella Vita Ristorante in West Sedona with troubadours Brian Peterman and Dan Vega lighting up the restaurant’s outside patio stage this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Brian Peterman brings his talents to Bella Vita.

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. His aplomb and mastery of many musical styles form a perfect backdrop to the enjoyment of a fine meal at the restaurant.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth.

He regularly plays all over Sedona and people love his style and sense of knowing exactly what an audience wants to hear.

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., it’s Dan Vega sharing his talents.

Vega is a consummate performer with a golden voice and impeccable guitar playing skills. He sings with a passion that captivates audiences, creating a perfect backdrop to a night of fine dining and entertainment. Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

He is one of Sedona’s most sought-after musicians.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance. Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable, and his stage presence is commanding.

Social distancing is maintained and patrons will have their temperature taken prior to seating. Masks are required to enter.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.