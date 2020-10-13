Sandra Beck Plein Air Watercolor mini workshop

About the Artist

Sandra Beck is originally from Maine, has lived in Oregon, and after moving to Sedona discovered a love of painting. She started her third career as an artist beginning in watercolor and branching out to include oils and ceramics.

Beck now paints mostly in watercolor. Her style is a cross between realism and impressionism.

Sandra has studied with Eric Weigardt, William Scott Jennings, Pat Weaver, Betty Carr, Sue Archer, Carl Dalio, Qung Ho C.W. Mundy, Nancy Guik, Gretchen Lopez and Dennis Ott.



Beck is a juried member of the Northern AZ Watercolor Society. Her paintings are in collections in the USA, England, and France. She has been accepted into juried at SAC, her paintings have been in several non-juried shows, and have been accepted in the SAC Juried Members’ Exhibitions since 2009.



Beck has also been accepted into the NAWS juried spring show since 2010. She has been teaching watercolor since 2010.

Course Description

If you are new to plein aire or a seasoned plein air painter, you will enjoy this mini workshop. She will demonstrate in watercolor, but those who paint in other mediums are also welcome. She believes that one of the quickest and best ways to improve one’s painting is to paint from life.



During this workshop, Beck will show you tricks to painting and catching the ever-changing shadows, and how to simplify the subject matter.

The class size is limited to 12 participants.

Supply List

• Easel with tripod if standing

• Stool for those who prefer to sit

• Small table (optional)

• Watercolor paper or canvas or panel for oil

• Palette with your choice of paints (En Plein Air Pro, available on their website, or other art supply web sites, is recommended)

• Brushes

• Water container & water

• Paper towels or rags

Note: If you prefer to paint sitting down, bring a stool or light weight chair that can be carried easily. Some artists place their palettes and water containers on the ground next to them, and others bring a small lightweight table.

Painting can be done with a watercolor block or a lightweight board with the paper taped down. You can also paint standing up using a tripod with an easel on it, plus a palette holder.

There are a number of plein air set-ups for acrylic and oil painters, plus a few for those working in pastel.

Keeping you safe: Wearing a mask is required to take this workshop. You must set up your work area 6’ away from any other artist. You may take off your mask if you are working on your art at your work area. However, if you are getting up from your area, please put on your mask if you are moving through the student group or watching the instructor demo.

If You Go ...

• What: Plein Air Watercolor mini workshop

• When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - noon

• Where: Yavapai Vista Trailhead on Highway 179 in Sedona. Meet in the parking lot at 8:45 a.m.

• How Much: Members $30, Non-members $40.

• More Info: Nadine Cummins 480-375-0982 or email: nadinecum@msn.com