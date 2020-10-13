Sedona Arts Center offers many levels of hands-on courses

In-person pottery, painting and ceramics classes are scheduled for October and November at the Sedona Arts Center.

According to a news release from the center, taking classes on its campus in Uptown Sedona gives both beginning and advanced artists the opportunity to hone their skills.

It’s also the chance to meet new neighbors and immerse one’s self in the Sedona arts community.

Ongoing instruction is available. The non-member cost for most classes is $220. Members pay $198.

In-person class COVID-19 health and safety protocols include close monitoring by SAC staff. There are also the following requirements:

• SAC requires masks be worn in all classrooms and galleries.

• Enrollment in classes and workshops is limited to ensure social distancing is possible.

• Staff perform a rigorous sanitation protocol throughout each day.

• Thermometers are available in the gallery and studios for self-checking of temperature upon entrance.

• Sanitation stations are available at each entrance to the center. Paper masks are available for no charge.

Learn more about all of the center’s courses and register on its website, sedonaartccenter.org.

Here are brief backgrounds on three SAC instructors:

Dennis Ott: Ott has grown from being a ceramics student at the Sedona Arts Center, to a beginning wheel instructor, to heading up the Art Center’s Ceramics Department for the past 16 years.

Neil Kennedy: Kennedy’s current clay pieces meld thrown forms, slabs, altering, incising and sculpting.

Glazes on the functional pieces, fired in an electric kiln, have been developed to give the surface the depth and beauty traditionally associated with reduction firing.

Neil’s pieces meld a spiritual simplicity with a figurative rhythm and physical energy. This comes from being a kinetic individual, from a lifetime of playing sports, and his appreciation of Japanese ceramics and classical sculpture.

Gretchen Lopez: Lopez majored in advertising and design, when she attended Ventura College in California, then went on to study fashion design and illustration at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Lopez completed her studies at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, Calif.

Course descriptions, dates and times:

Ceramics For All Levels

Dennis Ott

Beginning Oct. 12, through demonstration and one-on-one instruction, students will learn to throw a variety of forms on the potter’s wheel or techniques to create hand-built works.

Slab roller, extruder and forms are also available to create functional and decorative pieces.

Tuition includes the first 25-pound bag of clay, firings and glazes, and one open studio session per week.

There are six instructor-led class sessions plus six open studio practice sessions.

Advanced: Mondays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 12 to Nov. 16

All Levels: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 13 to Nov. 17

All Levels: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 14 to Nov. 18

Handbuilding Ceramics

Neil Kennedy

Experience various hand-building techniques. Make bowls, boxes, sculptures, and tiles, using slabs, molds, and textures.

Open to all levels, beginners are welcome in this course.

The Sedona Arts Center’s ceramic department operates free from the constraints of grades and benefits from the talents of its ceramic faculty and assistants as well as nationally recognized guest instructors. This combination allows our department to offer flexible and diverse programming in both traditional and contemporary techniques.

There are six instructor-led class sessions plus six open studio practice sessions.

Tuesdays , Oct. 13 to Nov. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pottery Wheel For Beginners

Neil Kennedy

This six-week course is designed exclusively for those who are new to wheel work and is open for ages 12 through adult.

Small class sizes are intended to help ensure each student receives personalized, one-on-one instruction and encouragement.

There are six instructor-led class sessions plus six open studio practice sessions.

Saturdays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon

Painting For All Levels

Gretchen Lopez

Gain the confidence to be a painter. From the beginner to the experienced student, this one-day class in oil or acrylic will guide and teach students how to approach the painting process with confidence.

Students will also explore the basics of value-pattern, composition and color. Students may work from life and/or photos.

Instructor demonstrations and lots of individual attention are planned. Students should take a drawing class prior to attempting painting.

Friday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.