Sedona Film Fest presents ‘On the Rocks’ premiere Oct. 16-22

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the new comedy “On the Rocks” showing Oct. 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans star in the new, acclaimed comedy “On the Rocks” — written and directed by Academy Award-winner Sofia Coppola.

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city — drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another.

Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation.

Things nearly spin out of control when father and daughter find the chase itself, and the joyous escape it brings them, becoming irresistible.

As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

“On the Rocks” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 16-22. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16, 17 and 18; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Oct. 19 and 22.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.