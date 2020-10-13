Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert’ Oct. 21 & 25

The Sedona International Film Festival will join theaters around the world to present a two-night-only world premiere of “Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert” on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Stevie Nicks performs iconic favorites and rare gems in this epic concert film recorded from her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour, giving fans a virtual front-row seat to the magic she brings to stage in concert.

Recorded over two nights during her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour, the film features a set-list of fan favorites and rare gems from Stevie’s multi-platinum selling catalog.

The film also highlights Stevie’s intuitive and intimate storytelling abilities, captivating audiences with personal stories behind some of the most famous songs in music history.



The film features a set-list of fan favorite Nicks songs from her solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Landslide,” and more as well as rare gems from her platinum-selling catalog.

Widely considered one of the most important female voices in rock music with an unparalleled career, Stevie Nicks has had six Top Ten albums, 8 Grammy nominations and is the first woman to be twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019.

“Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert” is full of the magic that Stevie Nicks brings to her live performances and is an unforgettable experience that demands to be seen on the big screen!

“The 24 Karat Gold Tour was my all-time favorite tour,” said Stevie Nicks. “I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you – 24 Karat Gold!”

“Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12.50 for Film Festival members and students.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.