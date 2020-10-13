Verde Valley sees 10 new COVID cases in past day
After picking up 11 new cases over the weekend, the Verde Valley now has 10 more new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Yavapai Community Health Services.
Four of the cases were reported in Cottonwood, with Camp Verde and Sedona each reporting two new cases. There was one new case reported in both the Village of Oak Creek and Rimrock.
Across Arizona, the Department of Health Services reports 683 new cases and 10 deaths in the past day. That pushes Arizona’s cumulative case numbers to 226,734 with 5,767 deaths.
Arizona’s COVID-19 death count is at its lowest level since April. So far this month the state is seeing a minor surge in positive tests. The state continues to average more than 100 cases each day than what was experienced in May just before the June-July caseload explosion.
COVID-19 cases and deaths by month
-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.
-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.
-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.
-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.
-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.
-So far in October, 7,476 cases and 92 deaths.
Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:
-May, 415 new cases each day.
-June, 2,130 new cases each day.
-July, 2,997 new cases each day.
-August, 816 cases each day.
-September, 545 cases each day.
-October, 623 cases each day.
Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported. Sept. 18 was the last day in which 1,000 or more cases was reported.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,096 of the state’s 5,767 deaths. There have been 917 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 147,010. That is followed by:
-Pima County has 26,516 cases.
-Yuma County, 13,089 cases.
-Pinal County, 11,123 cases.
-Navajo County, 5,923 cases.
-Coconino County, 4,529 cases.
-Mohave County, 4,096 cases
-Apache County, 3,708 cases.
Testing data
ADHS reports 1.88 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10%.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (109,194), with 337 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 25,763 times with 4,096 deaths.
See www.azdhs.gov.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services reports 10 new Sedona-Verde Valley cases in the past day. Throughout the county, there have been 2,725 positive test results with 86 deaths and 1,459 patients having recovered from coronavirus.
YCCHS reports 782 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:
-300 confirmed in Cottonwood.
-169 in Camp Verde.
-111 in Sedona.
-69 in Clarkdale.
-53 in Rimrock.
-38 in the Village of Oak Creek.
-40 in Cornville.
-Two cases elsewhere in the Verde Valley.
YCCHS reports 46,343 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 94.1% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 1,552-1,171 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Tuesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported two COVID-positive patient admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 39 patients with four in critical care.
Flagstaff Medical Center reported 10 positive tests with nine results pending. FMC has admitted 183 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 7.84 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 215,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.
More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.
AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are an estimated 37.9 million cases worldwide, with 1.08 million deaths and 26.3 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
Aug. 27, 200,139 cases
July 22, 150,609 cases
July 6 101,441 cases
July 3 91,858 cases
July 1 84,092 cases
June 27 70,051 cases
June 25 63,030 cases
June 21 52,390 cases
June 17 40,924 cases
June 11 31,264 cases
June 1 20,123 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Camp Verde man accused in traffic death of police officer faces second-degree murder charge
- Nice ring to it: Belfry Brewery newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Slight surge in AZ COVID-19 cases through first week of October
- Police seek your help to identify spray-paint vandals
- Commentary: Prop 207: So many reasons to oppose it
- Weekend surge in COVID-19 cases in Verde Valley
- Camp Verde debuts equestrian center with Fort Verde Days Rodeo
- Juvenile's life sentence upheld by Appeals Court
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- Cottonwood teen arrested for alleged weapons offense
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Protesters, 9/11 tribute converged in downtown Prescott
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
- Verde Valley Raceway coming to Camp Verde
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: