Etienne gets 16 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder
CAMP VERDE — Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff has sentenced a Camp Verde man to 16 years in prison on a conviction of second-degree murder.
Jesse Michael Etienne, 21, was convicted in a jury trial Jan. 31. On the first day of his murder trial, prior to jury selection, Etienne pleaded “no contest” to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both class 6 felonies.
Etienne's was convicted in connection with the July 10, 2018, death of Jesus Zazueta, 31. He was on felony probation at the time of the offense. The 16-year sentence he received represented the minimum prison time available under Arizona law. He could have been sentenced to as many as 25 years in prison.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Etienne was driving at more than 100 mph and struck Zazueta on State Route 260 in the Verde Village area, near Western Drive.
A Cottonwood police officer observed Etienne's BMW traveling 107 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Etienne then entered a posted 45 mph zone traveling in excess of 100 mph, running a red light at the intersection of Western Road, striking Zazueta in the crosswalk and killing him.
Etienne lost control of his car, rolled several times, and came to rest about a quarter mile from the intersection where he struck the Zazueta, whose body was found near Etienne’s vehicle.
Zazueta died at the scene, and Etienne was injured when the BMW slid into a ravine.
Etienne had to be airlifted from the scene of the wreck and received medical treatment before he could be booked into jail.
"I’d especially like to thank Trooper Humphrey from the Regional Advanced Collision Team of Arizona Department of Public Safety for his testimony, and his expert training, experience and knowledge that was so crucial to helping the jury understand the case,” said Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk.
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Camp Verde man accused in traffic death of police officer faces second-degree murder charge
- Slight surge in AZ COVID-19 cases through first week of October
- Police seek your help to identify spray-paint vandals
- Commentary: Prop 207: So many reasons to oppose it
- Weekend surge in COVID-19 cases in Verde Valley
- Nice ring to it: Belfry Brewery newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Verde Valley sees 10 new COVID cases in past day
- Camp Verde debuts equestrian center with Fort Verde Days Rodeo
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Cottonwood teen arrested for alleged weapons offense
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
- Verde Valley Raceway coming to Camp Verde
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: