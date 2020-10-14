Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat
The Associated Press
Originally Published: October 14, 2020 5:55 a.m.
Most Read
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Camp Verde man accused in traffic death of police officer faces second-degree murder charge
- Nice ring to it: Belfry Brewery newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Slight surge in AZ COVID-19 cases through first week of October
- Police seek your help to identify spray-paint vandals
- Commentary: Prop 207: So many reasons to oppose it
- Weekend surge in COVID-19 cases in Verde Valley
- Camp Verde debuts equestrian center with Fort Verde Days Rodeo
- Juvenile's life sentence upheld by Appeals Court
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- Cottonwood teen arrested for alleged weapons offense
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Protesters, 9/11 tribute converged in downtown Prescott
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
- Verde Valley Raceway coming to Camp Verde
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: