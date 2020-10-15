Arizona sees first 1,000+ COVID-caseload day in nearly a month

For the first time since Sept. 18, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The Thursday morning report from ADHS shows 1,113 new cases in the past 24 hours, combined with 17 deaths.

Cumulatively, the state has documented 228,748 cases of coronavirus since testing began in January. In all, 5,789 Arizonans have now died from the virus.

The Thursday morning case report pushes the state’s daily average for October to 677 new cases each day. That is more than 100 new cases daily than what the state experienced in September.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio now stands at 10%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has jumped to 83%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-So far in October, 9,491 cases and 114 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 677 cases each day.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports four new Sedona-Verde Valley case in the past day.

Verde Valley Medical Center currently has four COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,113 of the state’s 5,789 deaths. There have been 918 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 148,152. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 26,727 cases.

-Yuma County, 13,092 cases.

-Pinal County, 11,203 cases.

-Navajo County, 6,120 cases.

-Coconino County, 4,629 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,138 cases

-Apache County, 3,742 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.9 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 10%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (110,076), with 338 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 26,004 times with 4,113 deaths.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports four new Sedona-Verde Valley cases in the past day. Throughout the county, there have been 2,747 positive test results with 86 deaths and 1,459 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 782 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-307 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-170 in Camp Verde.

-111 in Sedona.

-70 in Clarkdale.

-53 in Rimrock.

-39 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-40 in Cornville.

-Two cases elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 46,833 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 94.1% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,558-1,187 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Thursday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported four COVID-positive patient admitted with two tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 53 patients with five in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 11 positive tests with 16 results pending. FMC has admitted 202 patients; 44 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 7.95 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 217,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 38.7 million cases worldwide, with 1.09 million deaths and 26.7 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case