Driver tosses nearly 300 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

CORDES JUNCTION – It began with a silver colored four-door Kia Sedan driving south on Interstate 17 without a license plate.

And after the driver tried to ditch nearly 300 fentanyl pills by tossing them from the window of the car, 53-year-old Alex Marshall was arrested on charges that include possession of narcotic drug for sale, possession of narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marshall has been booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and remains in-custody on a bond of $40,000.

According to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy first observed the car without plates Oct. 12 at about 1:30 a.m.

“ When the driver seemed to notice the deputy, he rapidly changed lanes and tried to duck out of view,” the news release states. “The deputy activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop after the Kia turned on to Stagecoach Trail. The driver did not immediately pull over. Eventually the vehicle stopped near a large bush leaning into the roadway. It appeared the driver intended to stop by the bush because as the vehicle was slowing, the deputy noticed arm movement indicating objects were being thrown through the passenger window.”

When the deputy contacted the driver, a record check showed Marshall’s driving privileges had been suspended. Following a subsequent search of his person and vehicle, Marshall was found in possession of nearly $600 in cash, folded into individual amounts.

“Inside the vehicle,” the news release states, “the deputy recovered a drug pipe with methamphetamine residue. A search of the area just outside the passenger window where it appeared Marshall had tossed something, revealed four separate plastic baggies each containing numerous blue pills marked M30, presumptive for fentanyl.”