City of Cottonwood staff goes seven days without email
COTTONWOOD – City of Cottonwood employees went seven days without being able to send or receive emails.
City Manager Ron Corbin said Thursday, Oct. 15, that the city lost the ability to send and receive email sometime on Friday, Oct. 9. Corbin said city staff believes it knows the cause, and that no foul play was involved.
Corbin said Thursday that technical staff and consultants had made progress. He was hoping the city would have its email back up and running sometime Friday, Oct. 16.
The Verde Independent received email from city staff at about 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Corbin said city employees are not permitted to use private email accounts to communicate regarding government business.
Corbin said the problem will undoubtedly cost the city some money, though that cost isn’t apparent yet.
“We’ve got two servers that are not the cause of this, but have been damaged because of this,” he said. “But that’s not the extent of it. It will be an unplanned expense to fix this, but affordable.”
Corbin said it might require finding out what damage the problem created in order to determine the cause.
“We don’t think it was malware, but we don’t know much beyond that,” he said.
The city can be reached through city hall’s main number, 928-634-5526. There are many other direct phone numbers listed on the city’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.
The city’s administration, police and fire departments have their own pages on Facebook.com. However, citizens are not encouraged to use the messenger functions of those pages, as those messages are not monitored around the clock.
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Commentary: Prop 207: So many reasons to oppose it
- Weekend surge in COVID-19 cases in Verde Valley
- Verde Valley sees 10 new COVID cases in past day
- Etienne gets 16 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder
- Juvenile's life sentence upheld by Appeals Court
- Ten Cottonwood firefighters contract COVID-19
- Camp Verde man accused in traffic death of police officer faces second-degree murder charge
- Camp Verde debuts equestrian center with Fort Verde Days Rodeo
- Marijuana ordinance the topic of Clarkdale work session
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Verde Heritage: 1920 Prescott-Jerome Highway
- Cottonwood teen arrested for alleged weapons offense
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
- Verde Valley Raceway coming to Camp Verde
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: