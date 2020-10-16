Cottonwood library closes due to COVID-19 case

COTTONWOOD –The Cottonwood Public Library will be closed to the public beginning Friday, Oct. 16, until further notice, according a news release.

The closure is due to a positive COVID-19 test of a volunteer, and out of an abundance of caution, the release states.

City staff have the intent of re-opening the facility during the week of Oct. 19.

Thorough cleanings of the facility are scheduled before re-opening, the city said.

Library patrons can continue to utilize free digital services with a library card.

Online library resources include e-books and continuing education and can be foud here.

Library card registration is also available online.



The announcement came one day after City Manager Ron Corbin announced 10 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.