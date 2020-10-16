Obituary: Gregg David Webber 1951-2020

Gregg David Webber was born on August 22, 1951 to George and Arliss Webber. He was raised in Inglewood, California, along with his four siblings.

He joined the Navy upon graduating from high school and served in three West Pac tours where he was able to see Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines.





He met his first wife, Debra Greggersen in 1970 and they were married in 1973 and they were blessed with 3 beautiful children. They later divorced and he went on to meet the love of his life, Lana Kay, whom he married and happily lived the remainder of years with.





He was a hard worker, but always effortlessly made people laugh. He loved being outdoors hiking and exploring while looking for turtles, frogs, lizards and snakes.

He was able to celebrate his 69th birthday just before gaining his fluffy angels wings on 9/26/2020, after a short battle with cancer.





He is survived by his wife, Lana Kay; son, Josh; daughter, Rachel; step-sons, Shane, Sy and Sam and 13 beloved grandchildren. He now joins and can finally embrace his youngest son Justin. He was a treasured father, husband, pops, brother, and friend.





He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. His laugh and smile will forever live on in our hearts.

