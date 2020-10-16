OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 16
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Gregg David Webber 1951-2020

Gregg David Webber

Gregg David Webber

Originally Published: October 16, 2020 4:03 p.m.

Gregg David Webber was born on August 22, 1951 to George and Arliss Webber. He was raised in Inglewood, California, along with his four siblings.

He joined the Navy upon graduating from high school and served in three West Pac tours where he was able to see Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines.

He met his first wife, Debra Greggersen in 1970 and they were married in 1973 and they were blessed with 3 beautiful children. They later divorced and he went on to meet the love of his life, Lana Kay, whom he married and happily lived the remainder of years with.

He was a hard worker, but always effortlessly made people laugh. He loved being outdoors hiking and exploring while looking for turtles, frogs, lizards and snakes.

He was able to celebrate his 69th birthday just before gaining his fluffy angels wings on 9/26/2020, after a short battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Lana Kay; son, Josh; daughter, Rachel; step-sons, Shane, Sy and Sam and 13 beloved grandchildren. He now joins and can finally embrace his youngest son Justin. He was a treasured father, husband, pops, brother, and friend.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. His laugh and smile will forever live on in our hearts.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News