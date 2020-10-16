Obituary: Robert Hoffman 1946-2020
Robert Hoffman, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1946 in Leominster, Massachusetts to Samuel A. and Edith (Bertman) Hoffman.
Robert served his country as Sergeant in the Air Force during Vietnam. He enjoyed woodworking, woodcarving and robotics.
Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith; sons, Gregory Hoffman of Pepperell, Mass. and Keith Hoffman (Nancy) of Medford, Mass.; daughter, Melissa Hoffman of Cottonwood; sister, Marna Shepard (Alan) of Taylorville, No. Carolina and 4 grandchildren.
There are no public services planned. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
