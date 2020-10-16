OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 16
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Robert Hoffman 1946-2020

Originally Published: October 16, 2020 3:58 p.m.

Robert Hoffman, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1946 in Leominster, Massachusetts to Samuel A. and Edith (Bertman) Hoffman.

Robert served his country as Sergeant in the Air Force during Vietnam. He enjoyed woodworking, woodcarving and robotics.

Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith; sons, Gregory Hoffman of Pepperell, Mass. and Keith Hoffman (Nancy) of Medford, Mass.; daughter, Melissa Hoffman of Cottonwood; sister, Marna Shepard (Alan) of Taylorville, No. Carolina and 4 grandchildren.

There are no public services planned. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News