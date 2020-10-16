OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 16
Obituary: Wanda Jean Butler 1943-2020

Wanda Jean Butler

Wanda Jean Butler

Originally Published: October 16, 2020 4:01 p.m.

Wanda Jean Butler, 77, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on October 12, 2020 in Ahwatukee (Phoenix), Arizona after a battle with Lung Cancer. Wanda was born in Salem, Indiana to Donald Robert Davis and Virginia May Coffey on July 31, 1943.

She was married to Larry Butler for the past several years. Prior to that she was married to John Strodtman. Wanda worked as an Activities Coordinator for Haven Health in Camp Verde for 12 years, retiring only after her diagnosis.

Wanda was a loving and caring woman, who always put others before herself. She loved spending time with her dogs and her family. She was a fighter and an incredibly strong woman. She loved the Lord and was not ashamed of her faith.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Robert Davis and Virginia May Coffey; sons, Larry Strodtman and Michael Strodtman and her sisters, Marilyn Davis and Teresa Davis. Wanda is survived by her spouse, Larry Butler; her son, Donnie Strodtman and daughter, LaWanda Brice; her sisters, Sherry Germann and Charlotte West and her brothers, Donald Davis, Larry Davis, Marvin Davis and Melvin Davis. She also has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on October 24, 2020 at All Options Funeral Home, 1525 W. University Drive, Suite #102, in Tempe, Arizona. The family of Wanda Butler wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Verde Valley Medical Center, Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona, Hospice of the Valley, Camp Verde Baptist Church and All Options Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Donnie Strodtman or LaWanda Brice.

Information provided by survivors.

