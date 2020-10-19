OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Oct. 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

13 new Sedona-Verde Valley COVID-19 cases reported over weekend; six in Camp Verde

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: October 19, 2020 3:02 p.m.

The Verde Valley-Sedona region added 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with six of them reported in Camp Verde.

Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported it currently has admitted four COVID-19 patients.

Throughout Arizona, there were 748 new cases and three deaths reported Sunday. Arizona’s cumulative total of positive tests since testing began in January now stands at 231,897 with 5,830 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive test ratio has now dropped below 10%, registering 9.9% in the Monday COVID-19 report from Arizona Department of Health Services. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity remains at 83%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-So far in October, 12,640 cases and 155 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 702 cases each day.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News