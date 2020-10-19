13 new Sedona-Verde Valley COVID-19 cases reported over weekend; six in Camp Verde

The Verde Valley-Sedona region added 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with six of them reported in Camp Verde.

Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported it currently has admitted four COVID-19 patients.

Throughout Arizona, there were 748 new cases and three deaths reported Sunday. Arizona’s cumulative total of positive tests since testing began in January now stands at 231,897 with 5,830 deaths.

Arizona’s cumulative positive test ratio has now dropped below 10%, registering 9.9% in the Monday COVID-19 report from Arizona Department of Health Services. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity remains at 83%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-So far in October, 12,640 cases and 155 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 702 cases each day.