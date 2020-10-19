Community events and announcements: Oct. 19, 2020

Verde Valley Military Service Park hosts Veterans Day event

At noon, Wednesday, Nov. 11, color guard from local military organizations will replace the Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Coast Guard, MIA-POW and State of Arizona flags presently flying over the Verde Valley Military Service Park.

The U.S. Flag will then be lowered, folded, and retired. At 1 p.m., the Camp Verde Cavalry will present the new United States flag, to be raised and flown until Memorial Day, 2021.

The public is invited to witness the ceremony as we honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

The Verde Valley Military Service Park is located at 100 Brian Mickelsen Parkway, Cottonwood, adjacent to Garrison Park and just northwest of the Cottonwood Public Library.

Monuments to the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard are inscribed with more than 400 names recognizing those citizens of the Verde Valley area who have honorably served in the United States Military.

Additional park features include sections dedicated to the USO” and Rosie the Riveter, bronze sculptures and a rose garden.

The public is welcome and asked to please adhere to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing guidelines and wear a mask if possible.

Please bring your own seating, water will be available. Anyone who may be sick is asked to please stay home and Verde Valley Military Service Park us on Facebook, where event photos will be posted.

Independent seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section.

The section will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.

Men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces may submit the history of their service, as well as photos, to bhelm@verdenews.com by Friday, Oct. 30.

Veterans may also bring their information to the Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood.

All veterans who live in Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this salute to Veterans edition.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only should there be questions.

For more information, call Bill Helm at 928-634-2241 ext. 6102.

Edward Mezulis joins Valley Academy District Governing Board

On Oct. 16, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter appointed Edward Mezulis to the Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education (VACTE) District Governing Board.

Mezulis, who replaced former board member Steve Pike, represents Camp Verde Unified School District.

According to an Oct. 19 news release, Mezulis’ appointment will be effective through Dec. 31, 2022.

Mezulis has been a resident of the district for the past 16 years. Mezulis graduated from Corona del Sol in Tempe and holds an Associate Arts degree from Coconino Community College in Flagstaff, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bellevue University in Nebraska, and a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration, from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Halloween Blue Moon Full Moon

Come to the Muse Gallery from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 for Halloween Blue Moon Full Moon.

Classes, costumes and cocktails. Ghoulish learning and creating delights. The Muse by day and Studio B by night.

The Muse Art Gallery is at 735 N. Main St., Cottonwood.

From 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., enjoy a variety of Dia De Los Muertos and Halloween classes and events at The Muse, including flower crown making, melted glass sugar skulls, painting and pop up art.

Tickets for classes can be purchased on their event pages, and if remaining spaces exist day of - can be purchased day of. Because of social spacing and safety - class numbers are limited.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events-1/halloween-blue-moon-full-moon for more information.

Thank you for your understanding, and if regulations still require at the time - please wear a mask.

Continue into the evening spirit with costumes and cocktails at Studio B (inside and out, in front and out back). This is a free event.

Lions of Yavapai bring eye care van to Camp Verde Community Library

From 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 20, the Lions Club of Yavapai County will bring eye care services through its mobile doctor’s office to Camp Verde community members.

The Lions Mobile Eye Care Van is a fully equipped eye doctor’s examination room used by volunteer eye doctors to give screening eye exams and write prescriptions for eyeglasses. It is the mission of Lions Clubs to use this mobile doctor’s office to bring eye care services to all of Yavapai County, with particular emphasis on residents 18 years and older who lack the means for, or access to, eye care services.

Yavapai County residents with a monthly or annual income level at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level can qualify for free eye exams, eye care and glasses.

Guidelines for qualifying monthly income levels range from one person per household with an income of $1,595 per month to eight persons per household with an income of $5,515 per month.





It’s easy to apply. Applications, complete details and help are offered at Camp Verde Community Library. There are 20 appointments available.

Please bring one of the following documents to show proof of income when applying for the Lions of Yavapai Eye Care assistance:

-2019 Tax Return

-Current weekly or monthly pay stub or W2

-Proof of disability payment, unemployment, welfare, food stamps, or social security income

-ACCESS card

-Any other health insurance cards

-Unemployment letter

Special precautions have been taken to ensure everyone's health and safety, including extensive cleaning and sanitizing, arranging the seating to allow for social distancing, and appropriate PPE worn by the Lions members and the doctors. Also, as a reminder, masks are required while inside the library. The Lion’s Cub will have masks available for anyone who does not have them.



To make an appointment, call Library Specialist Carson Ralston at 928-554-8391, or email carson.ralston@campverde.az.gov, or visit the library, open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.

Legion 135 announces post name change

Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary is now known as the American Legion Donald C. Thompson Post 135.



The formal change and charter were presented at the American Legion District 8 annual fundraiser in Prescott where the American Legion Department Commander Ken Queen and Department Adjutant Angel Juarez authenticated the change, adhered the official ribbon and presented it to Post 135 Commander Keith Tucker, with approximately 150 witnesses.

The post name change recognizes the honorable and outstanding military service of past Cornville resident Donald C. Thompson, who served the nation as an U.S. Army Air Corps flight officer during WWII and as a distinguished airline pilot.



Thompson attended pilot training in Texas. He spent 47 years as a professional pilot and lauded for his cool reactions when serving as a Western Airline pilot that flew a plane load of passengers with two hijackers aboard.



Through his levelheaded actions, he was able to convince the hijackers to allow all passengers to get off the plane in San Francisco and eventually landing in Algiers. Thompson died on March 26, 2009 in his Cottonwood airport hangar.

Locally the name change announcement was made at the 4th annual Oktoberfest Car Show held on Sept. 26 at the Galpin Auto and RV Center.

Cottonwood Planning and Zoning vacancy

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one seat on its Planning and Zoning Commission for a partial term that expires Feb. 5, 2022.

This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. All seven commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.

The Commission is responsible for the review of land use proposals (conditional use permits, zoning, subdivisions, code amendments and other special planning projects), as well as issues pertaining to architectural style, building design/materials, colors, landscaping, signs, etc. Preference will be given to applicants with a design-related background, training or experience, including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, planning or fine arts.

The Commission typically meets once a month, however, may meet as needed as part of a public hearing process. On-going attendance is essential.

Cottonwood residents interested in serving the community are encouraged to consider applying for this volunteer position.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, located at 816 N. Main Street, by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8. For more information about the Commission, call Scott Ellis in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3321.

Verde Valley Photographic Society accepting new members

Want to learn more about photography? Want to spend more time with Verde Valley’s talented photographers?

On the fourth Thursday of each month, the Verde Valley Photographic Society meets at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

Group meets from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The first hour is Photo 101, an opportunity to ask questions about camera equipment, image editing software, and to learn how to make better photographs regardless of the kind of camera you have.

Even if your only camera is your cell phone, we’ll help you become more creative with your photography.

From 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., we look at and critique each other’s photographs, so bring a flash drive with your favorite images. Each month we select a new theme to photograph, such as depth of field, light and shadow, etc.

The Verde Valley Photographic Society formed in 2013 following a series of photography classes at the Camp Verde library. In the past two-plus years, the society has exhibited its photographs in galleries and libraries across the Verde Valley and Sedona.

Each month we also discuss future photography exhibits and we discuss technical tips and great places to shoot photographs.

The Verde Valley Photographic Society is always looking for new members of all ages, folks who love photography. Although we meet at the Camp Verde library, you don’t have to live in Camp Verde.

Call 928-928-300-0522 or email bch.cameraeye@gmail.com for more information or to be added to our email list.

Also find us on Facebook.

El Valle plain air workshop Oct. 29

The El Valle Artists Association will host an outdoor plein air watercolor workshop Thursday, Oct. 29.

The workshop will feature local artist Sandra Beck. She will instruct at the Yavapai Vista Trailhead on State Route 179 in Sedona. Meet in the parking lot at 8:45 am. The class runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you are new to plein air, or a seasoned painter, you will benefit from Beck’s tricks to painting and catching ever-changing shadows, and how to simplify the subject matter.

The class size is limited to 12 participants. The cost is $30 for members of the El Valle Artists Association, $40 for non-members. Contact Nadine Cummins at 480-375-0982 or nadinecum@msn.com for information.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.

Manage adversity, trauma in time of COVID-19

The Sedona Women (TSW) will present Resilience: The Key to Managing Adversity and Trauma at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom.

COVID-19 has introduced multiple stresses in multiple ways.

TSW’s three-person panel of experts will discuss resiliency and offer actionable ways to cope during these stressful times.

Keynote Speaker Teri Pipe, Ph.D., RN, will address why some people handle crisis differently and triumph, while others crash.



Local resident Carmen Griffin will discuss her experience with resiliency and how she has personally used techniques to balance her life and successfully beat depression.

Barbara Litrell, TSW member and current President of The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, will moderate the panel as well as provide her own insights and experiences with resiliency.

Following the keynote speaker presentation, panelists will continue the discussion on resiliency and conduct an audience Q&A.

To register for this important virtual event visit thesedonawomen.com, click on the “Events and Programs” tab, and find “October Program-Resilience.”

Give blood in Cottonwood

The next blood drive in Cottonwood is from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in the event room at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St.

Contact Susan Van Gorp for more information at 928-851-6117 or visit Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: VVCC). To schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825 or visit Vitalant.org.

Anyone who gives blood will receive a coupon from ACME Pizzaria for a free 10-inch cheese pizza.

Community Outreach Services

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services in the Key Lime Room at Camp Verde Community Library between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 to learn about Veterans services, housing issues, mental health services, and other available community resources.



Room accommodations providing social distancing and sanitization have been implemented.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road, just off of Montezuma Castle Highway. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood's 66th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme is “Arizona Dreamin,” so put on your creative hats of all things Arizona that you dream of and come be a part of this truly hometown tradition. There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is going on now. The early registration discount will disappear on Nov. 1, so do not delay. Non-Profit applicants are $10 and Commercial applicants are $25 until the end of October. After that Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to www.CottonwoodChamberAZ.org where you may register and pay. Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more!

Please contact the Chamber at info@cottonwoodchamberaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

Clarkdale board and commission vacancies

Clarkdale residents are invited to make a difference in their community and help guide the future of the town by volunteering and applying for board and commission vacancies.

There are two positions on the Design Review Board and one on the Municipal Property Corporation.

The only qualification for applicants is that they must reside within town limits.

Boards and commissions usually meet once per month, but can meet more or less often depending on town business. A description of boards and commissions is posted on the website clarkdale.az.gov.

Applications may be downloaded from the website as well, and are also available at the Administration Building, 39 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Return completed applications to MaryEllen.dunn@clarkdale.az.gov. Call 928-639-2453 with questions.

Windmill Park Farmers Market open through December

The Windmill Park Farmers Market in Cornville is open through December.

Located at 9550 Cornville Road, come to the market to shop for fresh local organic foods along the creek, under the trees, in the cool grass of a beautiful park.

Windmill Park Farmers Market is held Mondays from 2 p.m. until dusk.

Eight-week YC classes available

Yavapai College will offer a variety of eight-week classes to help students catch up, get ahead or even launch a new life direction.

The nearly 100 classes will offer something for the lifelong learner.

A list of eight-week classes is at yc.edu/v6/marketing/pages/eight-week-classes.html.

Sedona cancels fall signature events

With Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order prohibiting public group gatherings of more than 50 people and the city’s desire to keep residents and visitors safe, Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department will not hold Oct. 17 Pumpkin Splash, nor the Oct. 31 Uptown Trick-or-Treat.

For more information about Parks and Recreation opportunities, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Wanted: Hi-Lo Yearbooks

Did you or someone in your family attend Mingus Union High School in Jerome?

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is seeking copies of the Hi-Lo yearbooks dated 1959 to 1972.

“Though the school was located in Jerome, sports were practiced and played in Clarkdale,” said Michael Lindner, CHSM president. “That makes them relevant to Clarkdale.”

CHSM would like to borrow any of the issues not currently in the collection. The property will not be harmed in any way. It will be returned to the owner after it is scanned.

To help, call 928-649-1198 or email info@clarkdalemuseum.org.

Visitors can peruse copies of the Clarkdale High School Alchemist (1920-1950) and the Hilltopper (1952-1957) by visiting the CHSM website at clarkdalemuseum.org.

Yappy Hour returns

The City of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department has brought back Yappy Hour on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on the multi-use field in Posse Grounds Park.

This is the opportunity for your four-legged friend to run and socialize with other dogs. Per city code and park rules, dogs are not allowed on the athletic fields and are required to be on a leash, but during Yappy Hour, participants get to bend those rules.

If there is a high volume of violators using the fields during non-program hours, or participants are not following COVID-19 protocols, this program will be discontinued.

For more information and to review the rules in full detail, visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Clarkdale plans Halloween events but cancels 2020 Safe Trick or Treating

The Town of Clarkdale typically hosts the Safe Trick or Treating event on Halloween each year with more than 1,500 trick-or-treaters and their families visiting the streets of upper Clarkdale.

Due to COVID-19 and public health and safety concerns for the children and their families, the Town will not hold its annual Halloween event as usual this year. To keep the Halloween spirit alive, Clarkdale will instead do the following:

-Decorate Town Park gazebo: Town staff, along with the help of volunteers, will decorate the Town Park and gazebo with festive Halloween decorations, thanks to sponsor State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin.

-Best Halloween House Decorating Competition: Clarkdale residents will compete for the best decorated home. Entries will be posted online for the public to vote for a People’s Choice winner and judges will choose the First-Place winner.

-Virtual Children’s Costume Contest: Clarkdale’s traditional costume contest takes on a new look this year. Verde Valley children will compete for the best costume in their age group. Entries will be accepted online through the Town’s Facebook page.

If you would like to contribute to Halloween 2020 or sponsor the Halloween House Competition or the Children’s Costume Contest, here is how you can donate:

-Drop off at the Town Administration Building at 39 N. 9th St., Clarkdale

-Mail to: Town of Clarkdale, Attn: Parks & Recreation, P.O. Box 308, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or on Facebook: @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live, each week, see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers

The National Park Service is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to help with visitor programming at Montezuma Well National Monument, 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, off Forest Service Road 618. If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance.

National Park Service will offer training opportunities in August with plans to reopen Montezuma Well in September.

Staff, volunteers and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. The monument’s Outlet and Swallet trails will remain closed and one-way traffic will be encouraged to facilitate social distancing.

National Park Service is looking for dedicated, local community members to contribute on a regular schedule. The position may include long periods of time standing, sitting, or walking the trail. You may be positioned inside or outside for extended periods of time. You may be asked to lift items weighing as much as 40 pounds.

National Park Service asks for a minimum four-hour weekly commitment. Positions are available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can apply online at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or request an application by emailing krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at the Camp Verde headquarters, 527 S. Main St. Ask for Whitney.

For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Yavapai County offers back-to-school checkup days

Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Community Health Center of Yavapai will offer back-to-school checkup days at 51 Brian Mickelson Parkway, Cottonwood.

Appointment times are limited. Call now for your child’s appointment, 928-639-8132.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Masks required on Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line

Cottonwood Area Transit has resumed service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Since July 19, the city has required face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Back-to-school immunizations

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.

Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date. To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.

Kids book drive

Sisterhood Connection Inc., along with Cottonwood Oak Creek School District, is conducting a Kids Book Drive on Oct. 17 to benefit the four K-8 school libraries.

The book drive will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St. Cottonwood.

Monetary donations also accepted at sisterhoodconnectionfoundation.org/kids-book-drive with the funds given to the librarians to meet their needs.

Looking for gently used books your kids have outgrown. Contact Jack VanRixel azjack67@gmail.com.