Cottonwood library set to re-open

COTTONWOOD - The Cottonwood Public Library will re-open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m., according to a Monday afternoon press release.

The library will resume regular hours of operation while maintaining reduced services.

Public access computers will be available with a 30-minute time limit. Patrons are required to wear a mask inside the building.

Curbside pickup of books and DVDs continues to be available.

All library programs will remain online. Meeting room spaces remain closed.

Library staff would like to thank all patrons for their patience and understanding.

Friday, the City of Cottonwood had announced the library would be closed until further notice after a volunteer tested positive for COVID-19.

Thorough cleaning of the facility was to be completed prior to re-opening, the city said.

The Cottonwood Public Library has a variety of online resources available to our community, including e-books and continuing education.

Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of these offerings at ctwpl.info