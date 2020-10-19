OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Oct. 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Independent seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.

The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: October 19, 2020 11:08 a.m.

The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section.

The section will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.

Men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces may submit the history of their service, as well as photos, to bhelm@verdenews.com by Friday, Oct. 30.

Veterans may also bring their information to the Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood.

All veterans who live in Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this salute to Veterans edition.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only should there be questions.

For more information, call Bill Helm at 928-634-2241 ext. 6102.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News