Independent seeks readers’ military service stories, photos
The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section.
The section will be published in November in observance of Veterans Day.
Men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces may submit the history of their service, as well as photos, to bhelm@verdenews.com by Friday, Oct. 30.
Veterans may also bring their information to the Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood.
All veterans who live in Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this salute to Veterans edition.
Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only should there be questions.
For more information, call Bill Helm at 928-634-2241 ext. 6102.
