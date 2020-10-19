Obituary: Jess C. Burress
Originally Published: October 19, 2020 12:21 p.m.
Jess C. Burress passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 12, 2020.
He was 88 years old.
He will be missed greatly by his friends and family.
Please leave your condolences for the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
