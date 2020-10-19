Q&A: State House District 6 candidate Art Babbott

Party: Independent Age: 57 Years in Arizona: ​24 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Coconino County Supervisor, 2012-20; Flagstaff City Council 2002-06, 2010-12; Coconino County Planning and Zoning, 2000-02; Coconino Plateau Water Advisory Council, 2012-20, past chair; Stronger As One Suicide Prevention Executive Leadership Council, 2019-20; Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona, 2016-20; Economic Development Council, Northern Arizona Council of Governments, 2016-2020 Four Forest Restoration Initiative Stakeholder group, 2016-20, past chair; Flagstaff Metropolitan Planning Organization 2012-20, past chair; Northern Arizona Public Transit Authority, 2012-20, past chair; Dollars for Dreams Microfinance Advisory Committee, 2016-20.

Verde Independent: One issue we pressed Mr. Thorpe on regularly was SB 1350 and more recent efforts to reform the pained situation regarding short-term rentals and out-of-state absentee landlords. These efforts got derailed by the shortened 2020 session. If elected, will you pick up these efforts, and what is the simplest reform in this area that would have the best impact on places like Sedona?

Babbott: Yes. The Legislature did not properly consider the impact of SB 1350 on local communities, and it has become the poster child for why local control matters.

Cities and towns need the ability to make the distinction between the sharing economy and the speculative investor-owned hotel industry. One reform would be to make any property owner with more than two units (primary and secondary dwelling) pay commercial property tax rates on vacation rental properties.

More comprehensively, we should repeal and replace SB 1350 and give jurisdictions licensing ability with reasonable rules that protect neighborhoods, workforce housing and public health/safety.

VI: Water rights continue to be a major sticking point in many conversations. What can the House do to either allow water rights to be discussed in government meetings or create flexibility for those concerned about water use in their area?

Babbott: Given 20 years of drought, unmanaged groundwater pumping in the Verde River watershed will not provide long-term stewardship of this finite hydrological resource. In order to balance diverse agricultural, economic, recreational, and ecological interests, we have to provide reasonable management tools to jurisdictions.

Our management decisions need to be driven by data and science.

I will support statutory changes that allow water quantity to be considered in land use and development conversations. I will champion rural water management legislation that recognizes that each groundwater basin and watershed is unique, and that local jurisdictions must be given tools to manage them.

VI: Much of our crime is drug-related. What is your position on Proposition 207, and what can the legislature do to help reduce the high volume of drug cases in courts and county and prison inmates with drug charges?

Babbott: Legalization would have both positive and negative consequences. Arresting, incarcerating, and “probationing” recreational users isn’t producing good criminal justice outcomes.

Arizona has the eighth-highest incarceration rate in the nation. Our county jails are filled with those unable to make bail and those with underlying mental health issues.

As someone who is in recovery, I will support 207, not because it is perfect, but because it is a reasonable approach of reforming our criminal justice system.