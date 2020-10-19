Q&A: State House District 6 candidate Brenda Barton

Party: Republican Age: 69 Years in Arizona: 43 Government elective and advisory experience: Arizona State Representative, Legislative District 6, 2010-18; House Committee for Agriculture and Water; North American Council of the State Agriculture and Rural Leaders Legislative Summit; Arizona Chairman of the National State Legislator’s Article V State’s Convention, represented Arizona as a task force member of the Council of State Governments-Western States.

Verde Independent: One issue we pressed Mr. Thorpe on regularly was SB 1350 and more recent efforts to reform the pained situation regarding short-term rentals and out-of-state absentee landlords. These efforts got derailed by the shortened 2020 session. If elected, will you pick up these efforts, and what is the simplest reform in this area that would have the best impact on places like Sedona?

Barton: Yes, this is important to Arizona. There have been bills passed to make corrections. According to HB2875 in 2019, it established occupancy and parking limitations. Required posting in 24 font of owner or contact person in the event of violations. Gave more authority to Cities and Towns to establish fines. Unfortunately, it was not signed by the Governor and other bills died when the 2020 session was abruptly ended.

VI: Water rights continue to be a major sticking point in many conversations. What can the House do to either allow water rights to be discussed in government meetings or create flexibility for those concerned about water use in their area?

Barton: Natural resources are a significant concern for our rural and northern Arizona district. This is sometimes lost on our counterparts in Maricopa County, which is why it is important for District 6 to have a dedicated rural voice with experience in this area. As a legislator, I served as Chair of the House Committee for Agriculture and Water. In the upcoming session, it will be key to have a responsible experienced representative.

VI: Much of our crime is drug-related. What is your position on Proposition 207, and what can the legislature do to help reduce the high volume of drug cases in courts and county and prison inmates with drug charges?

Barton: I would like to see drug policy that protects Arizona’s kids, safety, and economy while eliminating ineffective or disproportional punishment for drug offenders and emphasizing rehabilitation. Proposition 207 does not meet these goals, so I do not support it.

Prop 207 is 17 pages of sweeping new laws that would result in increased marijuana use by kids and teens, put more impaired drivers on our roads, remove current standards for prosecuting marijuana DUID, and weaken employers’ rights to maintain drug-free workplaces – and that’s just the beginning of the problems it presents. Read Prop 207.