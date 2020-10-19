Q&A: State House District 6 candidate Coral Evans

Party: Democratic Age: 48 Years in Arizona: 44 Government elective and advisory experience: Mayor, City of Flagstaff, 2016-present; Vice Mayor, Flagstaff, 2012-14; Councilmember, Flagstaff, 2008-2012, 2014-16; The Southside Community Association Board of Directors, January 2011-present; Coconino County Workforce Investment Board (Vice chair 1999-2019) 1999 –present; Arizona Town Hall Board of Directors, 2015-19; Arizona Department of Corrections Constituent Services Advisory Committee, 2009-12; Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce – Community Development and Safety Subcommittee, 2007-12; NACOG SSBG Planning Committee, 2000-12; The State of Arizona Governor’s African-American Advisory Council, 2010.

Verde Independent: One issue we pressed outgoing Rep. Bob Thorpe on regularly was SB 1350 and more recent efforts to reform the pained situation regarding short-term rentals and out-of-state absentee landlords. These efforts got derailed by the shortened 2020 session. If elected, will you pick up these efforts, and what is the simplest reform in this area that would have the best impact on places like Sedona?

Evans: Repeal SB 1350 and restore local control to Arizona cities and towns.

VI: Water rights continue to be a major sticking point in many conversations. What can the House do to either allow water rights to be discussed in government meetings or create flexibility for those concerned about water use in their area?

Evans: Working with local governments, farmers, ranchers, small businesses, environmental/ conservation organizations and residents, the House should establish a comprehensive rural water management policy that accounts for rural Arizona’s diverse needs.

The House needs to spearhead legislation that assists towns in rural Arizona with the cost of water litigation, in many cases our small towns, ranchers, farmers and those trying to ensure that our rivers and springs continue to flow and provide recreational opportunities.

These local entities are expending hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to continue to fight for their access and rights to water. This is a financial hardship for small communities.

VI: Much of our crime is drug-related. What is your position on Proposition 207, and what can the legislature do to help reduce the high volume of drug cases in courts and county and prison inmates with drug charges?

Evans: Concerning Proposition 207, decriminalizing something, while keeping people incarcerated or saddled with a criminal record for the same crime, is just bad policy.

To reduce the rates of incarceration and volume of drug cases, we could:

-Fully fund education.

-Fund behavioral health services in school.

-Increase access to behavioral and mental health services.

-Address issues with mandatory minimum sentencing and the imprisonment of nonviolent drug crimes. Ensure that education and vocational training opportunities are provided in prison.

-Implement bail reform.

-Support cite-and-divert programs.