Q&A: State House District 6 candidate Walt Blackman
Party: Republican
Age: 54
Years in Arizona: 15 years
Recent government elective and advisory experience: 21 years in the U.S Army; two years as a state representative.
Verde Independent: One issue we pressed Mr. Thorpe on regularly was SB 1350 and more recent efforts to reform the pained situation regarding short-term rentals and out-of-state absentee landlords. These efforts got derailed by the shortened 2020 session. If elected, will you pick up these efforts, and what is the simplest reform in this area that would have the best impact on places like Sedona?
Blackman: I am against state government being involved in matters such as these. I believe that this should be left up to local level government to decide and implement any changes.
VI: Water rights continue to be a major sticking point in many conversations. What can the House do to either allow water rights to be discussed in government meetings or create flexibility for those concerned about water use in their area?
Blackman: I am against private wells being metered and I will consider legislation regarding this issue. I will also be in favor of other legislation dealing with the sole issue of keeping private wells unmetered.
VI: Much of our crime is drug-related. What is your position on Proposition 207, and what can the legislature do to help reduce the high volume of drug cases in courts and county and prison inmates with drug charges?
Blackman: I am against Proposition 207, because I do not want to make marijuana more accessible to people under 21 years of age. Allowing in-home cultivation would make marijuana more accessible to children.
However, I will be introducing HB 2808 again next session, to assist in the reduction of low-level, non-violent, non-dangerous drug cases within the courts and prison system.
