OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Oct. 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Q&A: State House District 6 candidate Walt Blackman

Rep. Walt Blackman

Rep. Walt Blackman

Originally Published: October 19, 2020 1:42 p.m.

Party: Republican

Age: 54

Years in Arizona: 15 years

Recent government elective and advisory experience: 21 years in the U.S Army; two years as a state representative.

Verde Independent: One issue we pressed Mr. Thorpe on regularly was SB 1350 and more recent efforts to reform the pained situation regarding short-term rentals and out-of-state absentee landlords. These efforts got derailed by the shortened 2020 session. If elected, will you pick up these efforts, and what is the simplest reform in this area that would have the best impact on places like Sedona?

Blackman: I am against state government being involved in matters such as these. I believe that this should be left up to local level government to decide and implement any changes.

VI: Water rights continue to be a major sticking point in many conversations. What can the House do to either allow water rights to be discussed in government meetings or create flexibility for those concerned about water use in their area?

Blackman: I am against private wells being metered and I will consider legislation regarding this issue. I will also be in favor of other legislation dealing with the sole issue of keeping private wells unmetered.

VI: Much of our crime is drug-related. What is your position on Proposition 207, and what can the legislature do to help reduce the high volume of drug cases in courts and county and prison inmates with drug charges?

Blackman: I am against Proposition 207, because I do not want to make marijuana more accessible to people under 21 years of age. Allowing in-home cultivation would make marijuana more accessible to children.

However, I will be introducing HB 2808 again next session, to assist in the reduction of low-level, non-violent, non-dangerous drug cases within the courts and prison system.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News