Q&A: U.S. House District 4 candidate Delina DiSanto

Party: Democratic Age: 63 Years in Arizona: 16 Government elective and advisory experience: Worked with retired U.S. Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell in Colorado. Traveled around the state, held town hall meetings, and advocated for Senator Campbell. Meet constituents around the state on issues of water, fire, ranching, farming, environmental, Medicare, Social Security, National Security, Veterans Affairs and more.

Verde Independent: China is probably the U.S.’s most-discussed trade partner. What other countries are flying under the radar, in terms of a trade relationship that needs improving?

DiSanto: European Union in regards to steel, aluminum, autos, airplane subsidies, agriculture. Japan regarding them getting 25% tariffs on their cars imported here and Japan opened access to U.S. agriculture exports.

Brazil and Venezuela exports aluminum and steel to U.S., but Trump put tariffs on them, which, in turn, weakened Brazil and Venezuela. They, in turn, started selling soybeans to China to stabilize their economy, which hurt our farmers here in the U.S.

VI: What should the U.S. House be doing to ensure Arizona’s federal and state lands and natural resources are protected?

DiSanto: First, we should not be mining or drilling in Grand Canyon or our National Parks. We also should not be selling our Public Lands. These parks and BLM lands are Arizona’s economic resource and the financial impact of destroying our scenic lands would devastate Arizona.

We can protect our federal and state lands by having a moratorium on fossil fuel leases and reinstate the methane pollution rule to limit existing oil and gas projects from releasing harmful gases that poison our air.

VI: What committees should the AZ4 representative be serving on, ideally? If elected, on which committees do you feel you could make the fastest impact?

DiSanto: Energy and Commerce for Health, Environment, Communications, Energy, Oversight and Investigations. Appropriations for funding the federal government’s vital activities to keep the United States safe, strong, and moving forward. Oversight and Reform to oversee the operations of Government activities to determine their operations and efficiency.