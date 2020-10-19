OFFERS
Q&A: U.S. House District 4 candidate Paul Gosar

Rep. Paul Gosar

Rep. Paul Gosar

Originally Published: October 19, 2020 2:15 p.m.

Party: Republican

Age: 61

Years in Arizona: 35

Government elective and advisory experience: U.S. Congressional representative from Arizona, first elected in 2010; Arizona Dental Association president; Northern Arizona Dental Society president; vice-chair of the ADA Council on Governmental Affairs.

Verde Independent: China is probably the U.S.’s most-discussed trade partner. What other countries are flying under the radar, in terms of a trade relationship that needs improving?

Gosar: Taiwan is an underrated trading partner and key ally. Part of addressing the problem with China is to support our true allies through trade.

We also need to focus on easing more trade with Mexico and Central America.

VI: What should the U.S. House be doing to ensure Arizona’s federal and state lands and natural resources are protected?

Gosar: I have spent time as the Chairman of the Western Caucus for four years, as well as serving on the House Natural Resources Committee, addressing federal land issues. Arizona is locked down with too much federal land. I have focused on land conveyances of federal land to the State of Arizona or to counties.

Land use is an issue that should be handled by local governments. I have had several bills signed into law transferring federal land so local government can manage it, develop it or lease it.

My La Paz county transfer and Bullhead City land transfers are the most recent examples.

VI: What committees should the AZ4 representative be serving on, ideally? Do you hope for a spot on different, specific committees or subcommittees in the 117th Congress?

Gosar: House Natural Resources is fundamental to this district. The vast amount of federal lands in CD4 basically makes the federal government the largest landlord in our district. Hunting, fishing, mining, agriculture and tourism are all impacted by federal lands. EDITOR’S NOTE: Gosar current serves on the House committee that he mentioned: Natural Resources.

