Smoke damage, residents displaced, in Cottonwood Ranch garage fire

A quick response by Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department kept damages to a minimum in a garage fire in the Cottonwood Ranch subdivision.

Fire fighters were called at about 3 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of West Bronco Lane, according to a news release from the City of Cottonwood.

The news release states firefighters found smoke coming from the attached garage of a residential structure.

“The occupants were alerted by their smoke detectors and had evacuated the structure prior to firefighter arrival,” according to the news release. “Upon accessing the garage, firefighters found active fire and quickly extinguished the blaze. Fire damage was confined to the garage, however, there was light smoke damage inside the living portion of the structure as well.”



There were no injuries associated with the incident.

The occupants were displaced from the residence but lodging was arranged by members of the Arizona Crisis Team and the Cottonwood Police Department Victim’s Assistance Officer. On scene assistance was provided by the Verde Valley Fire District and the Cottonwood Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This is a good reminder that working smoke detectors save lives and provide early notification of fires in your home. Make sure you have working smoke detectors and that you change your smoke detector batteries at least annually,” the news release states.

For more information, please contact Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department at 928-634-2741.