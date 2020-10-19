OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Oct. 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Smoke damage, residents displaced, in Cottonwood Ranch garage fire

The news release states firefighters found smoke coming from the attached garage of a residential structure. The occupants were alerted by their smoke detectors and had evacuated the structure prior to firefighter arrival. City of Cottonwood courtesy photo

The news release states firefighters found smoke coming from the attached garage of a residential structure. The occupants were alerted by their smoke detectors and had evacuated the structure prior to firefighter arrival. City of Cottonwood courtesy photo

Originally Published: October 19, 2020 10:29 a.m.

A quick response by Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department kept damages to a minimum in a garage fire in the Cottonwood Ranch subdivision.

Fire fighters were called at about 3 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of West Bronco Lane, according to a news release from the City of Cottonwood.

The news release states firefighters found smoke coming from the attached garage of a residential structure.

“The occupants were alerted by their smoke detectors and had evacuated the structure prior to firefighter arrival,” according to the news release. “Upon accessing the garage, firefighters found active fire and quickly extinguished the blaze. Fire damage was confined to the garage, however, there was light smoke damage inside the living portion of the structure as well.”

There were no injuries associated with the incident.

The occupants were displaced from the residence but lodging was arranged by members of the Arizona Crisis Team and the Cottonwood Police Department Victim’s Assistance Officer. On scene assistance was provided by the Verde Valley Fire District and the Cottonwood Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This is a good reminder that working smoke detectors save lives and provide early notification of fires in your home. Make sure you have working smoke detectors and that you change your smoke detector batteries at least annually,” the news release states.

For more information, please contact Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department at 928-634-2741.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News