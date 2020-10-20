1,000+ new COVID cases in Arizona for second time in five days

For the second time in five days, Arizona is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 positive tests.

The Tuesday morning COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 1,040 new cases combined with seven deaths in the past day. Since testing began in January, Arizona has confirmed 232,937 positive tests of coronavirus and 5,837 deaths.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio currently stands at 9.9%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is at 81%.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-So far in October, 13,680 cases and 162 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 720 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,151 of the state’s 5,837 deaths. There have been 924 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 150,881. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 27,019 cases.

-Yuma County, 13,284 cases.

-Pinal County, 11,476 cases.

-Navajo County, 6,149 cases.

-Coconino County, 4,789 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,211 cases

-Apache County, 3,798 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.95 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.9%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (111,914), with 340 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 26,493 times with 4,151 deaths.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 8.26 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 220,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 40.4 million cases worldwide, with 1.12 million deaths and 27.7 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case