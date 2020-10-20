BINGO is back at Cottonwood Main Stage

'This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo' is an established fun charity tradition at Main Stage of Cottonwood.

Co-owner Rebecca Riffel and longtime bingo hostess Penny Smith have arranged what they feel is a fun, entertaining evening that takes into account concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bandit Bingo” will require face coverings and involves other CDC recommendations and state-mandated restrictions. It’s happening Monday and Wednesday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., according to a news release about the event.

Main Stage plans to keep all the fun, food, cocktails, cash and prizes that have made “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” a popular and revered event.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St., Cottonwood.

State-mandated capacity caps Main Stage at 50 people in the building at any one time. Bingo participants should call 928-202-3460 to reserve a spot prior to Bingo nights.

Someone from each group must arrive by 6:30 p.m. each bingo night to claim each reservation.

Walk-ins are welcome, but there is no guarantee that space will be available.

Main Stage will be following CDC guidelines and regulations. Social distancing will be in place with seating placement and the requirement of masks to enter and when walking around.

“There will be no more than 10 people in one seating area, but the rest of your party can wave from next to you,” Riffel and Smith said in the release.

Bingo will include the regular six games, but cards for all the games will be purchased at the beginning of the evening. The pot will be separated into six separate game pots.

The cards are $1 each with the chance to win the customary first-, second- and third-place cash prizes. There will be fourth-place prizes, too.

The Wicked Good Food truck will be serving up tasty entrees for purchase during bingo. There will also be food from Christopher’s Meals and Main Stage pizza available.

Main Stage asks patrons to be patient, understanding and respectful.

“Try to bear with all of us at Main Stage with this new situation,” the release said “Although the setup and rules may be a little different, the fun and debauchery will always be the same.”