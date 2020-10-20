Clark Memorial Library hosts artist Ardis Harsche

Art in The Clark is excited to announce “The Art of Ardis Over the Years,” a one-woman show now on display at Clark Memorial Library through the month of October.

The public is invited to witness the journey of fulfillment and passion of Ardis Harsche expressed through a life time of art.

“Art has always played an important role in my life” explains Ardis Harsche. “I started drawing when I was 10 years old. I began drawing people after watching my mother sketch her friends.”

Even before embarking on a career in art, Ardis won many awards for her paintings. In 1994, she agreed to paint portraits of several prominent members of her hometown Dickinson, North Dakota.

Her talent for finding the true subtle beauty in her subjects was acknowledged by the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce, which hosted her first one woman show titled “40 Faces in the Community,” a show that established Ardis as a Portrait Painter.

At age 55, Ardis started college, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Vincennes University, then obtained a BFA With High Distinction from the Herron School of Art in Indianapolis, Indiana, and traveled to China, London, Paris, Rome and Venice to study the masters and refine her skills.

Ardis’s works have been featured in Arizona galleries since she moved to Jerome in 2007. About 10 years ago, she settled in Clarkdale, joining the Made in Clarkdale artists group.

Her focus in recent years is Encaustic art: painting with a hot wax to which pigment is added and in which sand or other items may be embedded. Her subjects range from portraits to ancient homes and Paleolithic cave paintings.

Her art is calming, capturing light, shadow, fields of color, texture and strong shapes.

Be inspired by “The Art of Ardis Over the Years” and come visit Clark Memorial Library during regular hours, Monday – Thursday 1 – 5:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to noon.

Due to continuing CDC restrictions, please call the library at (928) 634-5423 before you visit.

Art in the Clark is the year-round project at Clark Memorial Library that provides a free public showcase for local artists.

Coming up next month: Mingus Union High School Photography at its finest.

For more about Art in the Clark, go to the Friends of Clark Memorial Library website at https://friendsofcml.org/art. Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center.