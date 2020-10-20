Exhibition on Screen ‘Frida Kahlo’ premieres Oct. 27

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “Frida Kahlo.”

The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Oct. 27

Who was Frida Kahlo? Everyone knows her, but who was the woman behind the bright colors, the big brows, and the floral crowns?

Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life.

Making use of the latest technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, we take an in-depth look at key works throughout her career.

Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, this definitive film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art.

Exhibition on Screen’s trademark combination of interviews, commentary and a detailed exploration of her art delivers a treasure trove of color and a feast of vibrancy.

Filmed extensively at The Blue House in Mexico City, this personal and intimate film offers privileged access to her works, and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, her resilience, and her unmatched lust for life, politics, men and women.

Delving deeper than any film has done before, engaging with world-renowned Kahlo experts, exploring how great an artist she was, we discover the real Frida Kahlo.

“Directing this film has totally changed my view on Frida Kahlo as an artist,” said director Ali Ray. “Now, having studied her works closely and understanding their context of time and place, I am utterly gripped. Having access to her personal letters was a key part of making the film, and in my own understanding of her work. It enabled me to see how the fragility and insecurities revealed in her letters were processed through the act of painting. Her meticulously painted canvases were how she interpreted the world, her politics, passions and emotions, transforming them into images of strength, defiance and understanding.”

