Halloween Haunt with Red Earth at Tlaquepaque

Red Earth Theatre brings a few witches and others to haunt the Patio de las Campanas in a family friendly live performance with social distancing and safe practices at Tlaquepaque Thursday, Oct. 29, for shows at 5.30 and 6.30 p.m.

Enjoy 45 minutes of poetry, theatre scenes and music outdoors with limited seating of 25. Feel free to bring your own chairs, please wear your masks and practice social distancing. Ticket prices at the ‘door’ are $10 and $5 for children under 12.

Red Earth returned with live performance at Tlaquepaque with shows in August and September this year, after producing livestream and Zoom performances since March when they had to cancel two upcoming productions.

This show will not be livestreamed but do visit Red Earth Theatre You Tube Channel to see what Red Earth has been up to during this last six months as they continued to work with more than 30 performers, produce new work and support the community.

‘Halloween Haunt’ performers include Cathy Ransom, Terra Shelman, Lazor Lansen, Dylan Marshall, Joan Westmoreland, Sandi Schenholm, Lisa Glinsky and The Zoot Suite Zebras (Gary Every and Gary Scott) with music from Jill Trenholm and Wendy Harford.

Look for visits from Shel Silverstein, Morticia and Gomez, a boy who is turning into a werewolf, and of course those three ‘double, double toil and trouble’ ladies will pay us a visit. Tap your toes to a murder ballad, celebrate the night-time energies with some ancient pagan chants and embrace your magical night self.

Red Earth Theatre is dedicated to providing opportunities for us to be together, sharing our common humanity within the parameters of our current circumstances.

The inspiration of live storytelling and music, in a shared space even with distancing, inspires strength and hope as we navigate the challenges of our times.

For more on Red Earth Theatre visit their website at www.redearththeatre.org.

If You Go ...

• What: Live Theater - Outdoors

• When: Thursday, Oct. 29 5.30 and 6.30 p.m.

• Where: Tlaquepaque - Patio de las Campanas

• How much: $10/$5