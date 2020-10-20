Horse Fire human-caused but still under investigation, officials say
Above average temperatures, extreme topography impact blaze south of Prescott
Acres: 9,162 acres
Containment: 21%
Resources: 256 people
Vegetation: Juniper, chaparral and timber
Start Date: Noon, Oct. 15, 2020
Cause: Human, under investigation
Origin Location: Seven miles northwest of Crown King; 18 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District (T1N, R2W, S24)
Three firefighting divisions are protecting the community of Crown King, Arizona, from the Horse Fire as of Tuesday, Oct. 20, by creating firebreaks, constructing fireline, and installing sprinkler systems from the center of the town to outward structures.
Crown King is evacuated
According to a Prescott National Forest news release Monday morning, additional work occurred along the southwest fire perimeter where firefighters increased containment to 21 percent.
Most of the heat and active burning is occurring in the northeast perimeter to the west of FR 52 (Senator Highway). Crews are actively engaged along Senator Highway working to keep fire activity to the west of Senator Highway. Activity at Hooper Saddle continues to consume vegetation and slowly move south.
Due to severe drought, plants are dead or dry and make for good fire fuel. Access is limited by the steep terrain and dense vegetation, making it unsafe for firefighters to fight the fire directly at the edge. Therefore, the Horse Fire will burn within its footprint for a long duration until significant moisture consistently hits the area for longer durations, the release said.
The Horse Fire started on Oct. 15 when there was no lightning, making it a human-caused fire that is under investigation. The Prescott National Forest had no burning operations or prescribed fires.
All roads leading into Crown King have been closed – Goodwin, Senator Highway at Palace Station, and County Road 59 from Cleator. Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel access.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Code Red ‘Go’ for the communities of Crown King, Minnehaha, Horsethief Cabins and any private inholdings in and around the fire area.
For information on the Code Red alerts issued you can visit the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates or call (928) 771-3321 or to sign up for Code Red notifications visit Yavapai County Code Red Notification.
• Public phone: 928-235-2061, 928-362-4094 (6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
• Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7244
• Arizona Emergency Information Network: https://ein.az.gov
• Forest Closure: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7244/58100
Information provided by Prescott National Forest.
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Ten Cottonwood firefighters contract COVID-19
- Pot a nuisance in Jerome; retail stores not wanted
- Weekend surge in COVID-19 cases in Verde Valley
- Etienne gets 16 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder
- Bruce George files defamation suit against Camp Verde
- Verde Valley sees 10 new COVID cases in past day
- Juvenile's life sentence upheld by Appeals Court
- Cottonwood library closes due to COVID-19 case
- Marijuana ordinance the topic of Clarkdale work session
- Cottonwood Police: Source of odor at restaurant undetermined
- California man last seen in Verde Valley
- Hiker killed after apparent fall near Sedona
- Stolen campaign signs found in Sedona
- ‘Crazy, crazy’ real estate market puts Arizona city on national top-five list
- Fire slows weekend traffic along I-17 in Camp Verde
- Verde Valley Raceway coming to Camp Verde
- September COVID data shows reversing trend for Arizona
- ADOT detectives arrest used-car dealer on charges of defrauding customers and lenders
- Cottonwood man: 12 years in prison for sexual abuse
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: