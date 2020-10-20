New music includes Bruce Springsteen's first new record with the E Street Band since 2014

Bruce Springsteen – Letter to You

Columbia Records

Letter to You is the upcoming 20th studio album from Bruce Springsteen, his first album with the E Street Band since 2014’s High Hopes.

The release was announced on Sept. 10, with a music video for lead single “Letter to You” released simultaneously.

The album’s second single, “Ghosts”, was released along with a music video on Sept. 24.

Springsteen assembled the E Street Band at his home studio for five days of recording in November 2019 but finished after just four.

The recordings were produced by Ron Aniello and Springsteen and come after a period of writer’s block that Springsteen had which spontaneously broke over the course of a week and a half of intense songwriting in April 2019.

The album was recorded live in studio, with no overdubs and features three tracks that were originally written prior to Springsteen’s 1973 debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N. J.: “If I Was the Priest,” “Janey Needs a Shooter,” and “Song for Orphans.”

Tracks include: One Minute You’re Here, House Of A Thousand Guitars, Ghosts.

Adrianne Lenker – Songs and Instrumentals

4AD Records

Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker has announced she will be releasing two new solo albums next month, the albums, ‘Songs’ and ‘Instrumentals.’

‘Instrumentals’ only contains two tracks.

Both albums were written and recorded back in April after Big Thief were forced to cut their touring circuit short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The songs were recorded in a cabin-turned-studio in Massachusetts, with no digital process involved in the production of the sound recording.

The first side comes from improvised acoustic guitar sessions that Lenker and engineer Philip Weinrobe began and closed each recording day with.

Lenker’s last solo album was ‘Abysskiss’ in 2018.

On Instagram, Lenker said explained that while the two albums are connected, they are meant to offer “separate experiences.”

Tracks include: Two Reverse, Iingydar, Anything, Forwards Beckon Rebound, Heavy Focus, Half Return, Come, Zombie Girl, Not a Lot, Just Forever, Dragon Eyes, My Angel, Music For Indigo, Mostly Chimes.

Faithless – All Blessed

BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd

Ten years on since the release of ‘The Dance,’ Faithless is releasing ‘All Blessed.’

Speaking about the forthcoming record, Faithless say, “In this troubled and increasingly violent world, lyrically the album tries to reflect what has always been the Faithless manifesto: be conscious, be caring, love yourself so you can love others and understand who you are and where you are never polemical but hopefully intelligent and (occasionally!) inspirational - this is music with feeling and words with meaning.

“Sharing thumping new track ‘Synthesizer’ to get us all excited for what’s to come, they say,

“This is the track that got us thinking of doing a new album in the first place.

“A love letter to what we do and the music we make and also a little social commentary on our obsession with technology, musically all rolled into a big bold warm Faithless-y anthem. Inspired by Trevor Horn, Sparks, Jean-Michel Jarre and our own back catalogue.”

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Poetry (feat. Suli Breaks), I Need Someone (feat. Nathan Ball & Caleb Femi), Remember (feat. Suli Breaks & LSK), Synthesizer (feat. Nathan Ball), My Town (feat. GAIKA).

Keaton Henson – Monument

Pias America Records

A singer, songwriter, composer, and illustrator who rarely performs live due to chronic anxiety, Keaton Henson emerged in the public sphere in the early 2010s with his critically acclaimed debut album Dear.

His last studio album, 2016’s Kindly Now, reach the top 20 of Billboards Heatseekers chart.

Following a world premiere in London by Britain Sinfonia, his orchestral work, Six Lethargies, was released on Decca imprint Mercury KX in 2019.

His Monument tackles his father’s illness and tragic passing last year.

While the subject matter is heavy, the stunning and powerful album is beautifully written and lyrically it’s sublime.

Keaton Henson has released six studio albums (one under the name ‘Behaving’). He has also released a wordless graphic novel called “Gloaming”, published by Pocko, which is “essentially a field guide to a spirit world beyond our reality.”

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Ambulance, Self Portrait, Ontario, Career Day, Prayer, While I Can, Bed, The Grand Old Reason, Husk, Thesis, Bygones.

John Frusciante – Maya

Epitaph Records

John Frusciante releases the first instrumental electronic album under his own name on Aaron Funk’s Timesig label.

The record is dedicated to his cat Maya who recently passed away, a fellow traveller in his otherwise solitary music making sessions. ‘Maya’ is inspired by John’s favourite music: ‘91 to ’96 UK breakbeat hardcore and jungle.

It’s a varied and personal take with sophisticated, authentic production balanced against John’s acute sense of melody, an inspired blending of machines and samples infused with a joyful energy. ‘I don’t have that interest in singing or writing lyrics like I used to. The natural thing when I’m by myself now, is to just make music like the stuff being released this year. I really love the back and forth with machines and the computer.’ The fun he’s having on ‘Maya’ is infectious.

John Anthony Frusciante is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer best known as the lead guitarist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers across three stints.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Usbrup Pensul, Pleasure Explanation, Amethblowl, Zillion.