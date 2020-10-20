Sedona Camera Club features online presentation by professional photographer Shane McDermott

Professional photographer Shane McDermott will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, McDermott’s online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Do you grapple with the greatness within you wanting to emerge through your photography?

McDermott will guide participants deep into the creative process of nature photography.

He will share simple yet powerful practices that help photographers recognize and access their unique creative brilliance.

His presentation will highlight the importance and power of both the technical and creative aspects of photography.

McDermott combines meditative mindfulness and transformative flow state practices to help photographers easily access new ways of seeing, sensing and feeling into the world they love to photograph.

Imagine - no more trying or striving with your artistic visions, but rather immediate access to the creative flow as the one core quality to your unique creative voice and vision.

Decades of yoga and meditation have helped McDermott develop his teaching approach, called VisionQuest Photography.

VisionQuest helps photographers awaken their unique creative expression while pioneering visionary ways of conserving and communing with the natural world.

It’s a synthesis of photography, integral ecology, nature mysticism, and conscious creativity.

The impetus for this teaching stemmed from the question: “What role do nature photographers have in reversing the climate change crisis?”

Shane asks: “Is it possible a new generation of more conscious, connected, and creative nature photographers could show humanity a different way of being in relationship to the natural world?”

The silver lining of the COVID-19 “cloud” is that the online format enables Sedona Camera Club to host high profile photographers from around the U.S.

The club will have between 5-7 online meetings in 2020-2021; when the COVID situation permits, the club will return to face-to-face meetings. Upcoming speakers include JR Schnelzer, Sean Bagshaw, Adam Schallau and Dawn Kish.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining.

Email programchair@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to www.sedonacameraclub.org.