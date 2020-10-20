Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Fisherman’s Friends’ premiere Oct. 23-28

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning and acclaimed “Fisherman’s Friends” showing Oct. 23-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The fishermen of Cornwall are signed to Universal Records and achieve a top ten hit with their debut album of Sea Shanties in the lighthearted, feel-good movie “Fisherman’s Friends”, based on a true story.

A fast living, cynical London music executive (Daniel Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he’s pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen (led by James Purefoy).

He becomes the ultimate “fish out of water” as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families who value friendship and community over fame and fortune.

As he’s drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he’s forced to reevaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means.

“Fisherman’s Friends” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 23-28. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23, 24 and 25; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 26 and 28.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.