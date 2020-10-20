Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Keeper’ encore Oct. 23-28

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona encore of the multiple award-winning film “The Keeper” showing Oct. 23-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Keeper” was among the highest-rated films by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned the two top festival honors: Audience Choice Best Drama and Best of Fest. It has also won 10 Audience Choice Awards at several prestigious film festivals around the world.

He was their enemy … and became their hero.

“The Keeper” tells the incredible true story of Bert Trautmann (David Kross), a German soldier and prisoner of war who — against a backdrop of British post-war protest and prejudice — secures the position of Goalkeeper at Manchester City, and in doing so becomes a footballing icon.

His signing causes outrage to thousands of fans, many of them Jewish. But Bert receives support from an unexpected direction: Rabbi Alexander Altmann, who fled the Nazis.

Bert’s love for Margaret (Freya Mavor), an Englishwoman, carries him through and he wins over even his harshest opponents by winning the 1956 FA Cup Final, playing on with a broken neck to secure victory. But fate will soon twist the knife for Bert and Margaret, when their love and loyalty to each other is put to the ultimate test.

“The legendary goalkeeper overcame the fact that he was a captured prisoner of war to win an Englishwoman’s love, the 1956 FA Cup for Manchester City and, most difficult of all, the hearts of post-war British soccer fans.” — Dan Friedman, The Forward

“The Keeper” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 23-28. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23, 24 and 25; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 26 and 28.

