This week’s newest movies include 'After We Collided'

After We Collided

Open Road Films (II)

Director: Roger Kumble

Writers: Anna Todd, Mario Celaya

Producers: Jennifer Gibgot, Courtney Solomon, Anna Todd, et al.

Cast: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard, Candice King, et. al.

Tessa has everything to lose. Hardin has nothing to lose. - except her. After We Collided - Life will never be the same.

After a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, Tessa and Hardin were on the path to making things work. Tessa knew Hardin could be cruel, but when a bombshell revelation is dropped about the origins of their relationship - and Hardin’s mysterious past - Tessa is beside herself. Hardin will always be - Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with despite his angry exterior - or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It’s just not that easy.

Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He’s not going down without a fight. But can he change? Will he change - for love? Yes, yes he will.

Rated R for sexual content, language throughout and some drug material.

Synchronic

Well Go USA Entertainment

Directors: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Writer: Justin Benson

Producers: Justin Benson, et al.

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Anthony Mackie, Katie Aselton, et. al.

Two New Orleans paramedics’ lives are ripped apart after they encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects.

Steve is a ladies man and Dennis is married with two children. In their work as paramedics, they begin to encounter a series of people dead or in a strange state. After some exploration they discover it relates to a new designer drug, Synchronic.

Steve discovers he only has six weeks to live and decides to buy up all the Synchronic in town to protect others - only to discover he has a time travel pill that may help to find his partner’s missing daughter.

Steve chronicles how the pill works with different forms of ingestion affecting different scales of time travel until he finally returns to the tension of trying to discover what happened to Brianna.

The Empty Man

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Director: David Prior

Writer: David Prior

Producers: Ross Richie, et. al.

Cast: James Badge Dale, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney, et. al.

On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity.

Rated R for violence, disturbing images, language, some sexuality and nudity.

Don’t Look Back

Gravitas Ventures

Director: Jeffrey Reddick

Writer: Jeffrey Reddick

Producers: Roman Dent, et. al.

Cast: Kourtney Bell, Will Stout, Skyler Hart, et. al.

When a young woman overcoming her traumatic past is among several witnesses who see a man fatally assaulted and don’t intervene, they find themselves targeted by someone, or something, out for revenge.