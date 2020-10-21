Cottonwood city email system operable again
The City of Cottonwood’s email system was out of commission from Oct. 8th through Oct. 16.
"Our email is currently up and running, however, we are still working on restoring all of the data," according to an email from the city. "If you emailed a City of Cottonwood employee during the time of the outage and have not received a reply, you may re-email the employee again or wait for a response. If you have a priority need to contact the City please go the City’s website for departmental contact information. Please note that emails sent during the outage have not been lost. We anticipate to have the City’s email fully restored. We thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to get this situation resolved."
