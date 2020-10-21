Drive-thru county flu clinic in Cornville is last in Verde Valley

CORNVILLE - The Verde Valley’s final drive-thru influenza flu clinic will be in Cornville Saturday. If last Friday’s clinic in Rimrock was any indication, Saturday’s event will be very busy.

Health officials advice that an influenza vaccine is even more important because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has been holding flu clinics around Verde Valley in the past month.

The drive-thru clinic at the Beaver Creek School in Rimrock last week was a huge success with 112 residents getting vaccinated, explained Terri Farneti, YCCHS spokesperson. “This is a big increase over the 56 vaccinations last year.”

“It was very busy and hot,” she continued. “The nurses are expecting another very busy day” at the Cornville clinic set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Desert Star Community School, 1240 S. Recycler Road.

“The Cornville drive-thru clinic will be the last clinic held in the Verde Valley,” Farneti said.

The health department is pleased with the number of people getting their flu shots this season, she explained.

It’s still early in the flu season, which started in late September, and there have been 13 cases of the flu in the state thus far, she said.

The influenza season usually peaks between January and March, Farneti said, but there is an emphasis on influenza vaccinations because of COVID.

The Verde Valley experienced a bad influenza flu season last season just as the pandemic crisis was beginning to hit. The area was seeing two flu strains last season, influenza A and B.

Meanwhile, YCCHS is working on plans for distributing the COVID vaccine once it’s approved, Farneti said.

“Our emergency management team is working on plans for the COVID vaccine. The COVID testing blitz was a good exercise to organize that scale of event,” Farneti explained.

Even though the YCCHS clinics are finishing up, people can still get flu shots through their primary care medical offices and at local pharmacies.