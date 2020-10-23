OFFERS
Beaver Creek district reports COVID-19 case

On Oct. 19, Beaver Creek School learned of a positive COVID-19 test on its campus, District Superintendent Karin Ward said Friday.

Originally Published: October 23, 2020 11:01 a.m.

RIMROCK — On Oct. 19, Beaver Creek School staff learned of a positive COVID-19 test on its campus, District Superintendent Karin Ward said Friday.

Also, Principal Allie Wheeler wrote an Oct. 21 letter to the district’s families and staff about the positive result.

Ward said Friday she could not disclose whether the positive test was of a child or adult.

“I’m not at liberty to say,” Beaver Creek Superintendent Karin Ward said. “I’m supposed to keep it confidential.”

The district explained in the letter that the person who tested positive had last been on campus on Oct. 8, the Thursday before fall break.

“The person is currently isolated and will not return until medically cleared,” the letter explained. “Any students or staff who may have been exposed has already been notified by the school.”

Ward explained that the district has contacted the approximately 15 families who may have been exposed.

“We’re pretty confident that everyone’s OK,” Ward said.

Friday, Ward emphasized the need for social distancing, wearing masks and disinfecting.

As of Thursday, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 had quarantined for 14 days, Ward also said.

“We continue to communicate frequently with the Yavapai County Health Services staff to guide us in contact tracing and mitigation protocols,” the letter stated. “Our goal is to continue to provide in-person learning at our schools unless the YCHS would feel it is prudent to move a class to distance learning, or, in the case of a severe outbreak, to close a school temporarily and move to distance learning. At this time, Beaver Creek School District is aware of one case of COVID-19.”

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

