COVID-19 in Arizona: Almost 1,000 new cases reported Friday

Friday, in addition to its weekday COVID-19 report, Yavapai County Community Health Services also issued some helpful tips for voting in person during a pandemic.

Of course, the best way to avoid being around the virus at polling locations is not to be there at all. Friday, Oct. 23 is the last day to request an absentee ballot; call 928-771-3248 by 5 p.m. to request one.

If you choose to vote early in-person or on Nov. 3, YCCHS says, you can do it safely. Here are some tips for voters:

• Practice physical distancing and stay 6 feet away from poll workers and other voters.

• Wear a mask or other face covering to protect yourself, election workers, and other voters. Avoid touching your mask or face.

• Before and after voting, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• If you are sick or concerned that you have been exposed to the coronavirus, seek medical care. If you don’t have an absentee ballot, contact your local election office for guidance about your voting options.

• Avoid touching things not related to voting.

• Avoid sanitizing voting machines yourself. Voting machines can be sensitive and election workers are trained to sanitize equipment.

• It helps to go when the voting center will not be as busy, usually mid-morning or early afternoon.

Here are some of the major aspects to COVID-19 numbers released Friday by YCCHS and the Arizona Department of Health Services:

There were four new cases reported in Cottonwood for a total, to date, of 331. Camp Verde has three new cases for 188 total.

Rimrock -- which now has had 59 cases, and Sedona, now up to 118, each have two newly reported cases.

One new case in Clarkdale brings its total to 73.

The other Verde Valley communities were unchanged Friday.

Yavapai County has tested 48,499 residents with 2,869 positive cases, 1,524 recovered and 87 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West is caring for five COVID-19 patients with two people under investigation; the East campus has three COVID-19 patients and one PUI.

Verde Valley Medical Center reports four COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI.

The VA Medical Center in Prescott reports no COVID-19 patients.



Statewide, YCCHS reports, 1,993,389 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 235,882 positive results and 5,865 deaths.

Frida, ADHS reported 975 new cases in Arizona, with six newly reported deaths.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio had fallen slightly to 9.8%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity is at 81%.

Select COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona:

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-October: More than 14,000 cases and at least 168 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 152,695. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 27,297 cases.

-Yuma County, 13,442 cases.

-Pinal County, 11,638 cases.

-Navajo County, 6,238 cases.

-Coconino County, 4,925 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,244 cases

-Apache County, 3,826 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports almost 2 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.8%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (113,168), with 340 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 26,834 times with 4,171 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the all-time U.S. caseload at 8.4 million as of Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 223,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 41.8 million cases worldwide, with 1.14 million deaths and 28.4 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona on select dates

Oct. 23, 235,882 cases

Sept. 16, 209,907 cases

Aug. 27, 200,139 cases

July 22, 150,609 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 21 52,390 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 11 31,264 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case