Tuesday is last day to mail in a ballot

Tuesday, Oct. 27, is an important deadline on this fall’s election calendar, according to a Friday news release from the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office.

That’s the last day to mail your automatic ballot-by-mail, using the U.S. Postal Service. Do not mail your ballot after Tuesday.

Instead, ballots submitted Wednesday, Oct. 28 or later must be returned to the recorder’s office or to an official ballot drop box location no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Also, Friday, Oct. 23, is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Call 928-771-3244 by 5 p.m. to request one.

Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Make sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Friday morning, the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office reported that it has mailed out 138,813 ballots. As of Thursday afternoon, the office has received a total of 81,569 ballots from the combination of drop boxes and the U.S. Postal Service. There were 25,805 ballots waiting to be verified.

The office has accepted 55,764 ballots.

Also, 4,634 voters have voted early in-person.

There are 13 voting drop-boxes around the county. Here are the Verde Valley locations:

• Camp Verde – Town Hall, 473 S. Main St.

• Camp Verde – Yavapai-Apache Nation Community Center, 3462 Smith Ave.

• Clarkdale – Town Hall, 39 N. 9th St.

• Cottonwood – County Administration Annex, 10 S. Sixth St.

• Jerome – Town Hall, 600 Clark St.

• Sedona – City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive.

• Village of Oak Creek - Fire Station, 125 Slide Rock Road.