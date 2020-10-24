Obituary: James Warren Jackson, 1941 - 2020
Originally Published: October 24, 2020 1 p.m.
James Warren Jackson was born September 2, 1941 in Los Angeles, California and passed away October 3, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona.
His remains were donated to Research for Life in Phoenix, Arizona.
