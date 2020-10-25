Horse Fire: Final report shows 74% containment

HORSE FIRE Acres: 9,537 acres Containment: 74% Resources: 275 Vegetation: Juniper, chaparral and timber Start date: Oct. 15, around noon Cause: Human, under investigation Origin location: Seven miles northwest of Crown King; 18 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District (T1N, R2W, S24)

Sunday morning, Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2 issued its final report on the Horse Fire — which is promising news in itself.

The team will transition the Horse Fire back to the Prescott National Forest on Monday, Oct. 26. Further updates and information on the Horse Fire will be provided by Prescott Forest personnel.

The fire is 74% contained, according to Sunday's news release from the team. It is now 9,537 acres.

A smaller number of firefighters and engines remain to work with the Forest in its on-going operations to monitor the Horse Fire. Heavy equipment is still being used to improve Forest Service roads 58 and 52, and crews are chipping downed trees and clearing vegetation.

A winter storm front is still on track to impact the fire area this weekend and early next week. Temperatures will drop sharply, and humidity will increase making good conditions to aid in wildland firefighting.

Winds will increase Monday on mountain ridges reaching 40 miles per hour, yet no fire growth is anticipated. Smoke may be seen or increase up on the northern edge of the fire as heavy timber continues to molder within the fire perimeter.

There is no threat of fire spread, the team said.

The public and residents of Crown King are reminded that an area closure for the Horse Fire remains in effect. Even though deer season is underway, hunters are asked to stay out of the closure area which includes portions of Game Unit 20A/B.

Also, in a Friday, Oct. 23 news release, Yavapai County leaders reminded everyone there is a countywide fire ban that's been in effect since June 3.

Please view the Fire Area Closure Map to see what portion of the unit is closed.



