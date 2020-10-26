Verde schools report few COVID-19 cases

RIMROCK — As of Monday, Mingus Union High School District has no reported COVID-19 positive cases since opening school to face-to-face instruction.

However, there have been positive COVID-19 cases reported at least three other school districts: Beaver Creek, Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek.

On Oct. 19, Beaver Creek School learned of one positive COVID-19 test on its campus. According to an Oct. 21 letter to the district’s families and staff, District Superintendent Karin Ward and Principal Allie Wheeler wrote that the person who had contracted COVID-19 had last been on campus on Oct. 8, the day immediately before the district’s fall break.

Ward said Friday she could not disclose whether the positive test was of a child or adult.

“I’m not at liberty to say,” Beaver Creek Superintendent Karin Ward said. “I’m supposed to keep it confidential.”

The letter explained that the person is currently isolated and will not return until medically cleared.

“Any students or staff who may have been exposed has already been notified by the school,” the letter also stated.

Although Ward said the district has contacted the approximately 15 families who may have been exposed. She also said that the district is “pretty confident that everyone’s OK.”

Clarkdale-Jerome learned Thursday, Oct. 22 of a student who had tested positive for COVID-19. That student, according to a letter Superintendent Danny Brown sent to families the same day, was last on campus on Oct. 21.

“Working in conjunction with the Yavapai County Community Health Services, we were able to complete contact tracing and notify parents who were potentially exposed,’ Brown explained Monday. “We continue to work closely with YCCHS with our mitigation protocols. We also notified all parents at school about the confirmed case.”

“Without giving exact numbers (for privacy purposes) we did have a few students who are under the quarantining guidance,” Brown also said.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King said he had just been notified of a COVID-19 positive case within the district.

“It’s not a community exposure,” King said. “It was an exposure at home.”

King said he was still learning the details of the exposure.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Camp Verde Unified Superintendent Danny Howe had not responded to emails nor telephone calls whether his district has had any positive COVID-19 cases.

