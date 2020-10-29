$300 reward offered for serious criminal damage case
CAMP VERDE — The Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office needs your help finding felony criminal damage suspects.
According to an Oct. 28 Sheriff’s Office news release, a motorist got a flat tire while driving on Bull Pen Road in Camp Verde on Monday, Oct. 19.
As a result, the victim was forced to leave the vehicle overnight. Upon returning, the motorist found the vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the windshield, driver’s side window and door, the news release stated. A .22-caliber shell casing was found next to the driver’s door. The vehicle sustained over $2,000 in damage.
If you saw anyone shooting in this area or anything suspicious during this time, please call Yavapai Silent Witness. If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn up to a $300 reward.
To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.
