OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Oct. 30
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

$300 reward offered for serious criminal damage case

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding who shot .22-caliber bullets at this vehicle stranded on Bull Pen Road in Camp Verde on Monday, Oct. 19. VVN/Bill Helm

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding who shot .22-caliber bullets at this vehicle stranded on Bull Pen Road in Camp Verde on Monday, Oct. 19. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: October 29, 2020 9:22 a.m.

photo

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding who shot .22-caliber bullets at this vehicle stranded on Bull Pen Road in Camp Verde on Monday, Oct. 19. Courtesy Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

CAMP VERDE — The Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office needs your help finding felony criminal damage suspects.

According to an Oct. 28 Sheriff’s Office news release, a motorist got a flat tire while driving on Bull Pen Road in Camp Verde on Monday, Oct. 19.

As a result, the victim was forced to leave the vehicle overnight. Upon returning, the motorist found the vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the windshield, driver’s side window and door, the news release stated. A .22-caliber shell casing was found next to the driver’s door. The vehicle sustained over $2,000 in damage.

If you saw anyone shooting in this area or anything suspicious during this time, please call Yavapai Silent Witness. If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn up to a $300 reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News