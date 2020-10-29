AZ sees 1,000-plus COVID cases sixth time in 14 days

Once again, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This marks the sixth time in 14 days that Arizona has seen more than 1,000 new positive tests in a single day.

The Thursday ADHS report shows 1,315 new cases along with 13 deaths. That pushes the state’s cumulative totals to 242,480 cases and 5,918 deaths. It pushes the state’s October daily average to 829 cases, higher than the daily averages for both August and September.

To date in October, Arizona has eclipsed the total number of cases experienced in the state last month by nearly 7,000 positive tests. Arizona is averaging about 250 more new cases daily over September numbers.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has dropped to 9.7%. Arizona hospital intensive care unit bed capacity has risen to 86%.

The Verde Valley-Sedona region added 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours; six in Cottonwood, three in Camp Verde. Thursday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported it currently has admitted six COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September.

-So far in October, 23,223 cases and 243 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month:

-May, 415 new cases each day.

-June, 2,130 new cases each day.

-July, 2,997 new cases each day.

-August, 816 cases each day.

-September, 545 cases each day.

-October, 829 cases each day.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 4,213 of the state’s 5,918 deaths. There have been 939 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 156,736. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 28,067 cases.

-Yuma County, 13,735 cases.

-Pinal County, 11,937 cases.

-Navajo County, 6,410 cases.

-Coconino County, 5,243 cases.

-Mohave County, 4,371 cases

-Apache County, 3,964 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 2.06 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 9.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (115,954), with 341 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 27,615 times with 4,213 deaths.

Yavapai County

The Verde Valley-Sedona region added 13 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with six of them reported in Cottonwood, according to Yavapai Community Health Services.

Throughout the county, there have been 2,969 positive test results with 91 deaths and 1,578 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 847 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-349 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-207 in Camp Verde.

-129 in Sedona.

-75 in Clarkdale.

-65 in Rimrock.

-39 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-46 in Cornville.

-Two cases elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 49,468 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.9% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,670-1,298 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Thursday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported six COVID-positive patient admitted with three tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 60 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 15 positive tests with six results pending. FMC has admitted 190 patients; 38 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 8.93 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 228,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 44.5 million cases worldwide, with 1.17 million deaths and 30.1 million recoveries.

