Big Park Regional Coordinating Council officer candidates for 2021 Executive Board

The following individuals were presented to the Council by the Nominating Committee at the October regular meeting.

There is a single candidate for president, secretary and treasurer.

We have three candidates vying for the seat of vice president, listed here alphabetically.

The election will be held at the November 12th Council meeting.

President, Camille Cox

Camille is currently president of the Council and served as 2019 secretary. She is chair of the newly formed Big Park/Village of Oak Creek Community Plan Committee. In 2019 she served as co-chair of the Council’s ad hoc Parliamentary Training Committee. She is an alternate rep and communication secretary for the Pine Valley Property Owners Association, one of the Council’s largest Member Organizations.

Professionally, she is active as a strategic marketing consultant specializing in high tech and industrial markets. Her firm, OnRamp Communications, works with executive teams on assignments with significant business impact and high confidentiality. During her 40-year career, she has helped many firms with public offerings, divestitures and launches, including startups to Fortune 500.

Camille was on the core team that produced the recent 2019 Town Hall Forum on the topic Verde Valley Land Use: Making Collaborative Decisions. This forum brought together 103 thought leaders from across the region.

She and her husband Philip Cox moved to the Village of Oak Creek in late 2015. They have four adult children, seven grandchildren, a pond full of koi fish and a loyal dog named Jackie.

Vice President, David Blauert

Dave Blauert moved from Minnesota to scenic Sedona in 1961. For 55 years Blauert & Associates bought land, developed and build commercial and residential properties in Sedona and the Verde Valley as well as throughout the states of Arizona and Colorado.

Dave has built more than 800 custom homes including some in numerous subdivisions such as: Sundance, Nozomi, Le Springs, Casa Contenta and Crimson View. He developed eight parks in the county, building roads, infrastructure, ball fields and swimming pools as well as a teen center and the skateboard park.

Blauert has managed the construction of numerous projects for the Navajo Nation including schools, shopping centers, farms and their headquarters, Window Rock.

Additionally, Blauert developed and managed construction for many projects at Northern Arizona University, Verde Valley Medical Center, three resorts for Wyndham Fairfield, three houses of worship, two hotels, several banks and numerous school projects in the Verde Valley.

Dave was responsible for state and federal highway development and construction in Arizona and southwest Colorado.

Blauert maintained a $50-million dollar bond ability and served on the Board of Governors for Independent Banks for years.

Dave honorably served our country as a combat engineer in the USMC and has taken many leadership roles to support what he considers his civic duty, including 40 years in the Rotary Club, multiple service work and non-profit boards and he is currently serving as president of Sedona 30, a group he helped found decades ago, of entrepreneurs who support causes such as education in Sedona.

The proud father of two and grandfather of four, Dave enjoys his involvement in family, church and country.

For more detailed information on any of the above, please contact Dave directly.

Vice President, Phil Feiner

Since first starting his career at Pacific Title & Art in 1977, and his first Optical Vfx shot on “Star Wars” removing the mirror below the land speeder cut in the movie, commonly referred to as a Vaseline shot and being nominated for an Emmy for best Visual Effects on the Warner Bros. TV show “V”. Other selected projects like “American Sniper”, “Mystic River”, ”Saving Private Ryan”, “Schindler’s List”, “Empire of the Sun”, “Eraser," "Striptease”, “Birdcage”, “Executive Decision”, “Primal Fear”, “Mission Impossible”, “Twister”, “Batman & Robin”, “Men In Black”, “Titanic”, “ET – Extraterrestrial”, “Star Wars” 1977, “Empire Strikes Back”, “Return of the Jedi” “Robin Hood Prince of Thieves."

Castle Rock Logo are just a few of the well over a thousand projects on the long list of television and feature films that Phil Feiner has worked on during his 40-year career while at Pacific Title & Art Studio (see below IMDB link).

Preservation projects for Warner Bros. include “2001 A Space Oddessy”, “Around the World in 80 Days”, “Cheyenne Autumn”, “Mutiny on the Bounty”, “Battle of the Bulge”, “Ice Station Zebra” and “Ben-Hur."

However, perhaps Feiner’s most prestigious and daunting project to date was when he was asked by 20th Century Fox for George Lucas’s restoration of the “Star Wars” trilogy in 1997. For this massive project, Feiner and Pacific Title mapped out an extensive cost-effective alternative to more expensive digital effects by reorganizing and reinserting new intermediate elements from the original camera negatives of the films plus selected digital composting of the “Blaster” sequence.

Phil’s credits included membership in the 600 Photographers Union as a Director of Photography, SMPTE, ACVL, an affiliate member of ACE, associate member of ASC on their Technology and Steering Committees and Co-Chair for Advanced Digital Intermediate, VES, and The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Sci-Tech Committee, the newly formed Academy Technology Committee, Chair of the Academy Digital Archival Initiative, and involvement in the DCI – StEm tests.

Credited with co-developing the lucrative “Gemini Process,” a high-quality D1 video-to-film process, for the company in the late 80’s, Feiner was also instrumental in the development, planning and execution of Pacific Title Digital Studio, in 1989, which was subsequently launched in 1991.

In 2002, Feiner began development work on a B&W Archival System to Archive Digital files onto analog B&W 35mm Polyester film through Laser Film Recording. The process that was born from this development is called “Rosetta” and its lifespan can be up towards 1,500 years, if properly stored per recommended practices. In February 2007, Feiner and members of his development team were awarded with a Scientific and Technical Award “Academy Plaque” for developing this process.

Vice President, Dave Norton

I’ve lived in Big Park since 2007 and have served on the Council as Vice President and Treasurer several times continuously through 2018. I was solely responsible for the Council converting to the use of electronic displays during our meetings since 2008.

I have been Chair of the Red Rock Road Enhancement Maintenance District [RRREMD] since 2012 – first selected by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and then elected in 2016 and 2020. I have been a member of the P&Z Committee and have actively participated in the Bylaws revision committee and on the Community Plan project as well as the Community Survey.

I did all of the data analysis and reporting for the Survey.

I am also active on the Dark Sky Committee and have participated on the APS Power Line ad hoc Committee. I have also collaborated with other similar organizations such as the Beaver Creek Council, the Cornville Community Association and have met with representatives from Camp Verde, the Yavapai Nation, Jerome, Cottonwood and the Forest Service for discussions of regional issues.

The City of Sedona also invited me to participate in revision of their zoning codes and I served on the Off-Road Vehicle project. I previously served on the Keep Sedona Beautiful Board of Trustees. I run a local business managing homeowner associations and am keenly aware of local issues.

Treasurer; Rose O'Donnell

I graduated from American River College in Sacramento, CA and the University of California at Berkeley with a BA in the Practice of Art. I went on to do graduate work at the University of California at Davis earning my teaching credential in art and music.

I taught art and music at all age levels from preschool to community college. I retired in 2018 after working 15 years for an arts non-profit in Virginia at the historic Torpedo Factory Art Center. I was the gallery director for 12 years and worked in development and fund-raising the last 3 years.

We moved to Sedona in the fall of 2018 and purchased our home in the Village of Oak Creek on Pinon Woods Dr. I was 0a volunteer at the Red Rock Ranger Visitor Center until Covid-19 forced it to close. I also take classes at the Sedona Art Center. We have two sons and two grandchildren.

Rose is the president-designate for Pinon Woods II HOA.

Secretary, Mary Pope

I would be honored to serve as the Secretary for the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, as I am encouraged to see the direction it has been heading this past year, and would welcome the opportunity to further support our efforts to become a more open discussion forum; giving expression to the thoughts and opinions of our community in a positive way.

As for my qualifications, I served as Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Procedure/Code of Conduct Committee, currently am Co-Chair of the Bylaws Committee, and am the Representative for La Barranca II.

I have been trained on MailChimp and the BPRCC website, currently doing some of the BPRCC emails and assisting with website content uploads. I’ve served on the Boards of a number of Sedona non-profits.

Going further back, I retired in 2004 as Director of Worldwide Graphics & Trademark for the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies. I’ve been admitted to the NJ Bar (retired from practice).

I’m a PADI open-water diver, miniaturist, avid gardener and recreational horseback rider. Although my hiking days are behind me, I count Grand Canyon Rim-to-Rim as one of my proudest achievements.

I am happily married to Neil Pope, and together we have 3 beautiful children and 3 amazing grandchildren (of course!). Lastly, I love living here in the Village, where we have lived full time since 2004.

Warmest Regards, Mary Pope.